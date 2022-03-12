The decision follows the sanctioning of Abramovich by the UK Government on Thursday that imposed severe operational restrictions on Chelsea.

A Premier League statement read: “Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director of Chelsea Football Club.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea by the Premier League board.

“The board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government, which expires on May 31 2022.”

Chelsea’s sale is expected to progress with Government oversight as bidders have been told to press on with submissions.

Owner Roman Abramovich’s Government sanctions had stalled proceedings, with the Russian-Israeli billionaire’s UK assets frozen.