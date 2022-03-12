The decision follows the sanctioning of Abramovich by the UK Government on Thursday that imposed severe operational restrictions on Chelsea.
A Premier League statement read: “Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director of Chelsea Football Club.
“The board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government, which expires on May 31 2022.”
Chelsea’s sale is expected to progress with Government oversight as bidders have been told to press on with submissions.
Owner Roman Abramovich’s Government sanctions had stalled proceedings, with the Russian-Israeli billionaire’s UK assets frozen.
Chelsea have been handed a new licence to continue operations however, and the Blues are still locked in negotiations with the Government to ease restrictions.