Rishi Sunak's National Service policy branded an ‘unfunded gimmick’ to distract from disastrous Tory election campaign

Rishi Sunak announced the policy around National Service on Saturday evening

Tory plans to bring back National Service are an “unfunded gimmick” to distract from Rishi Sunak’s disastrous start to the campaign, critics have claimed.

The Scottish Labour Leader ridiculed the proposal, which will cost £2.5 billion, and argued the policy was a waste of money.

Under the Prime Minister’s plans, those aged 18 would either join the military for 12 months or spend one weekend a month for a year volunteering for civil agencies like the police, fire service and the NHS.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to reintroduce National Service if the Conservatives are re-elected in the next general election. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Prime Minister said the policy would help unite society in an “increasingly uncertain world” and give young people a “shared sense of purpose”.

But Mr Sarwar old the BBC: “It’s another gimmick and another unfunded spending commitment from the Conservatives. I think, to be honest, it’s a policy they’ve announced to try and distract away from both their record and also their disastrous election campaign so far.

“It’s a £2.5bn commitment and they haven’t said where the money is going to come from. If there is £2.5bn available, that should be spent on stabilising our economy, it should be spent on delivering for our NHS. It should be spent on changing and transforming our public services.

“I think this policy is going to go the exact same way as this Tory Government – in the bin.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called the National Service proposal a "gimmick".

There was also criticism from SNP deputy party leader and veteran Keith Brown, who labelled the policy a “sticking plaster to cover up the disinvestment in the armed forces”.

He said: “We’ve said since 2005 when the Scottish regiments were amalgamated, we are going to have a problem, and the recruitment and retention in the armed forces in the UK has been abysmal, with the smallest armed forces since Napoleonic times.

“It’s because they don’t have the salary, they don’t have the housing and they don’t have the training that they used to as well. The way to address this is to properly fund the armed forces.”

Mr Sunak’s plan involves a royal commission to bring in expertise from across the military and civil society to establish the details of what he described as the “bold” national service programme. The Conservatives said this commission would be tasked with bringing forward a proposal for how to ensure the first pilot is open for applications in September 2025.

After that, the party would seek to introduce a new National Service Act to make the measures compulsory by the end of the next Parliament.

Home secretary James Cleverly later said there would be no criminal sanctions for those who did not take part. Defending the policy, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said it was about “providing opportunities” for young people.

He said: "We know following the Covid pandemic that youngsters were one of the biggest cohort of people affected, so I welcome any opportunity to give young people the chance to get involved in the military service, the police or the NHS. But also there is a large opportunity to get involved in the volunteering sector, and loneliness is actually one of the things highlighted in the Government’s proposals.