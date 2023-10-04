Rishi Sunak has delivered a policy heavy speech that betrays just how worried the Conservative Government are about winning the next general election.

Across the first few days of Conservative party conference, ministers gave speeches recycling policies already announced, or focused more on attacking Labour than discussing measures to change the country.

Health secretary Steve Barclay had announced three new policies, two of which were old, with the Chancellor doing the same. So light was Jeremy Hunt’s speech, no guidance or statistics were given to journalists, breaking a conventional norm. Even home secretary Suella Braverman failed to announce anything substantial, aside from plans to ban sex offenders from changing their names.

Giving his keynote speech on Wednesday morning, the Prime Minister had clearly held onto the red meat Tory supporters crave, speaking across a range of briefs in an attempt to reassert his authority over the party.

Most notable was the cancellation of HS2 to Manchester, something his own transport secretary had failed to address or answer questions on throughout the conference.

The Prime Minister told his party’s conference HS2 project’s costs had “more than doubled”, so he would be investing every single penny of the £36 billion set aside on hundreds of new transport projects in the North and the Midlands, including the A75.

In an attempt to quash the growing fury among some of his MPs and the Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street, Mr Sunak insisted anyone who opposed the changes was opposing the projects the investment would be spent on instead.

Several MPs told The Scotsman they were “delighted with the decision”. Another argued it was “about time, and shows the Government can do so much more than just one train”.

Mr Sunak also made a significant health announcement. The legal age for buying tobacco should rise every year, meaning a 14-year-old will never legally be sold a cigarette.

While the matter is devolved, it represents the Prime Minister moving away from his libertarian instincts, but was met with warm applause in the conference hall. With smoking causing one in four cancer deaths, this was a clear measure to fit the promise of “long-term decisions for a brighter future”.

One MP, who is a smoker, said they were “very happy” with the measure, even if there were noticeable eye rolls in the building as Mr Sunak spoke.

Government sources have told The Scotsman the speech would be an attempt not only to show Mr Sunak’s guiding principles, but an attempt to reassert his authority on the party amid leadership pitches from Ms Braverman and Kemi Badenoch.

Nowhere was this clearer than Mr Sunak’s comments on stopping the boats. The Prime Minister offered his strongest hint yet that Britain could leave the European Court of Human Rights, telling conference he would do “whatever it takes”.

In the face of attacks from the party right that Mr Sunak has been “governing like a Remainer”, this was an attempt to not just win over the more right-wing membership, but also calm down the MPs who might have been assessing their options.