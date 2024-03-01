Rishi Sunak signals cut to national insurance in Budget to benefit Scots

Rishi Sunak has signalled the UK Government favours a further cut to National Insurance rather than income tax in the forthcoming Budget.

The Prime Minister said cutting National Insurance is “a union tax cut” that also benefits Scotland, where powers over income tax are devolved.

It came as he attacked the Scottish Government’s “tax and axe” spending plans, which he said had made Scotland “the high-tax capital of the UK”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

There has been growing speculation that Mr Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will seek to make tax cuts in the March 6 Spring Budget.

Speaking to journalists at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, Mr Sunak was asked whether the fact Scots will feel the benefit of a National Insurance cut, but not income tax changes, will be taken into account.

He said: "I'm sure people will appreciate that I can't comment on any fiscal policy in advance of the budget, but to your broader point, the Chancellor and UK Government chose to cut national insurance.

"Lots of reasons for that, but first and foremost, it is a tax on work, and I believe in a country and society where hard work is rewarded. That's something that's really important to me, it's important to Douglas [Ross, the Scottish Tory leader], Alister [Jack, the Scottish Secretary], to all the people in the Government."

Rishi Sunak

He added: "It's also important to us to be a Government that delivers for people in every part of the United Kingdom. And I'm very conscious that while the SNP is making life harder for hard-working people by putting their taxes up, I want to make life easier for people.

"I want to give them the peace of mind that there's a brighter future for them and their families. So by cutting national insurance, and by delivering that tax cut incredibly quickly, millions of people in Scotland started benefiting in January, and that is a significant tax cut worth £450 for someone earning average earnings of £35k.

"And you're right, it is a union tax cut, it's a tax cut for everyone in work, and the contrast between what we're doing and what the SNP Government is doing could not be starker."

The Prime Minister said Mr Jack “does make that point to the Chancellor, just to reassure you on that as well”.

The Scottish Secretary, who was sitting beside Mr Sunak, added: "For the very reasons outlined, I press hard that it's national insurance as opposed to income tax."

Elsewhere, Mr Sunak said the SNP’s "obsession with independence means that the day-to-day public services that people care about aren't getting the attention that they deserve”.

He said: "NHS funding is going down in real terms this forthcoming year in Scotland. Scottish schools are plummeting down international league tables.

"That is failing a generation of young Scottish children. Scottish schools used to be the envy of the UK. In England, schools are marching up those league tables because of reforms that we've done, because of our focus on kids' education."

He said the recent Scottish Budget, which was voted through Holyrood earlier this week, was “rightly described by Douglas and the team as a tax and axe budget, because that's what you saw”.

Mr Sunak said: "The SNP have made Scotland the high-tax capital of the UK. Anyone earning more than £28,000 in Scotland is now paying higher tax than they would be in England.

"While the SNP are busy raising taxes on hard-working people, the Conservative UK Government is cutting them.

"Because of the progress we've made on the economy, halving inflation, mortgage rates starting to come down, confidence rising, we've been able to cut taxes for everyone in work across the UK, and that kicked in at the beginning of this year.

"And that's a tax cut that's worth £450 to someone on an average salary of £35k, started benefiting their pay packets in January, and that demonstrates the kind of government that we are.

"I believe in a country where hard work is rewarded, and we've always said that where we can responsibly do so, of course we wanted to cut people's taxes when inflation was on a downward trajectory, which it now is.

"I'm pleased the Chancellor was able to deliver that in November and I'm pleased that we were able to deliver it on a UK-wide basis. This is a Government that wants to deliver that for people across the country.

"The contrast with the SNP could not be starker when it comes to taxation. And it's not just hard-working people, it's small businesses.

"A typical pub in Scotland is paying business rates now that are three times the level of a pub in England."