Rishi Sunak refuses to comment on ‘speculation’ over extending oil and gas windfall tax

Rishi Sunak has refused to rule out extending the windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies, insisting he would not comment on "speculation" ahead of the Budget.

The Prime Minister said the Conservatives “have consistently been the only major party that has backed the North Sea oil and gas industry”.

It follows reports that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is mulling a possible extension as part of his March 6 Spring Budget.

Speaking to journalists at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, Mr Sunak said: "I'm sure you and everyone else will understand why it wouldn't be appropriate for me to comment on any speculation or fiscal policy ahead of the Budget.

"But what I can say is we have consistently been the only major party that has backed the North Sea oil and gas industry, and you can see that most recently with the move to annual licensing that we're legislation for, opposed by everybody else.

"The reason we're doing that is because our country is going to need oil and gas for decades to come, and my view and our government's view is it is right to get that from here at home, and that means the North Sea.

"Good for our energy security, good for our economy and good for British jobs, including Scottish jobs."