PMQs live: Rishi Sunak to face questions with update expected on Horizon scandal
First past the post
The Horizon scandal is set to be the key talking point at PMQs, with an announcement imminent.
Post Office Minister Kevin Hollinrake was doing the broadcast rounds this morning, where he declined to give an update, or rule out one coming.
It's almost like it's being left to a colleague more in need of having something good to say, perhaps one who lives in Downing Street...
Not my job mate
Asked about an announcement happening today, Postal services minister Kevin Hollinrake told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme "I can’t speculate on that because there are still some issues we’ve got to resolve".
Given it's his job it wouldn't be speculation, but there we are. Today has announcement written all over it.
Now that's a name drop
In a rare "consequences for actions", former Post Office boss Paula Vennells is to hand back her CBE.
Worth noting that titles from the Royals can't actually be given back, so in reality she's putting it on the shelf for a bit. Probably not next to any pictures with colleagues.
Rubber stamp
I know it seems obvious that parliament should given everyone wrongfully convicted a pardon, but it isn't quite that simple.
The reason this is tricky is parliament is interfering with legal verdicts, which while the right thing to do, does raise questions about the independence of the judiciary.
MPs are keen to get this sorted immediately, but have concerns over the admin of it all.
No comment
An urgent question on “compensation and outstanding matters relating to the Post Office Horizon scandal” is expected at around 12.30pm, after a question tabled by Tory MP David Davis.
Earlier this morning Kevin Hollinrake couldn't confirm he'd attend the meeting of the Horizon Compensation Advisory Board due to take place at 1.30pm, or what parliamentary duties he might have. Sneaky boy, he's speaking at half 12.
Fib Dem?
The scandal is also a headache for Sir Ed Davey, with the SNP now demanding he hand back his knighthood, and the Tories demanding he explain his own role in the scandal.
The MP served as postal affairs minister between 2010 and 2012 in the coalition government.
Originally scheduled for a question today, the Lib Dem leader will now miss PMQs for "personal reasons". Ahem.
Here we go
Everyone is taking their seats in the chamber. Hold onto your hats everyone, politics is about to go postal.
Where's Ed?
Tory deputy chair Lee Anderson has the first question, who says Sir Ed Davey has called for resignations 32 times, and should "clear his desk and clear off".
Government MPs cheer while shouting "where is he?".
Late delivery
Rishi Sunak announces emergency legislation to quash the convictions of hundreds of postmasters who were wrongly prosecuted by the Post office Describes it as one of the "greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation's history'".
