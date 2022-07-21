Rishi Sunak on Scotland: 10 things Tory leadership candidate has said about Scotland

The former Chancellor has made it to the final two candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader, alongside Liz Truss.
If he does become Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak will preside over a tumultuous time for the union as Nicola Sturgeon is pushing for a second Scottish independence referendum in 2023. Here’s what the MP for Richmond has said about Scotland in the past.
1. Darlington
When asked about whether he would spend more time north of the border as PM, Rishi Sunak appeared to suggest Darlington was in Scotland. He said: "I think people can already see I take that seriously – I was the Chancellor who set up an economic campus for the government and for the treasury of Darlington."
Photo: Jonathan Hordle/ITV
2. The Union
During the leadership race, Rishi Sunak said: “There is nothing more Conservative than our precious Union, and everything great that we have achieved we have done so as one family. For all of these reasons, my Government will do anything and everything to protect, sustain and strengthen it.”
Photo: Daniel Leal
3. Two minute speech
In March 2022, Rishi Sunak was criticised for giving a two minute speech at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen. He spoke about funding and opportunities for Scotland, including for two Scottish freeports. But the SNP said the 320 word speech was "insulting" and "stuffed with self-praise".
Photo: Alberto Pezzali
4. On the SNP
Rishi Sunak has said he is the only Tory leadership candidate who would stop the SNP getting into power in Downing Street " via the back door" by striking a deal with Labour at the next general election.
Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS