An SNP minister is recovering in intensive care after undergoing “major surgery”.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead, 54, was initially treated at Dr Gray’s Hospital in his constituency last week after “a few days of feeling ill”.

The Scottish Government’s business minister was then transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at the weekend for the operation. The nature of Mr Lochhead’s illness remains unclear.

“Over the weekend Richard was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he had major surgery and is now recovering in ICU,” a statement from his office said.

“Despite some initial complications, he is in a stable condition and is making good progress.

“It is hard to find the words to express our deep gratitude to the NHS staff involved in Richard’s care. He and his family have been blown away by the compassion, dedication and skill of clinicians both in Elgin and Aberdeen.

“We will never be able to thank them enough for all they’ve done – and continue to do – for him.”

The family have been “touched” by messages they have received, the statement added.

First Minister John Swinney – a longtime colleague of Mr Lochhead – posted on X, formerly Twitter, that his “love, thoughts, encouragement and support are with Richard, Fiona and their family”.

Former first minister Humza Yousaf said he was sending “all my love, prayers and good wishes” to Mr Lochhead at “what is undoubtedly a worrying time for them all”.

He added: “I am pleased to hear that Richard is in a stable condition and making good progress.”

After falling ill last week, Mr Lochhead said he would “need to take some time to focus on getting well and back on my feet again”.

He added: “I look forward to getting back to working, in due course, on behalf of the people of Moray just as soon as I’ve recovered form this period of illness.”