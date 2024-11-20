Revealed: Whether Sir Keir Starmer will replace Sue Gray as nations and regions envoy

Sue Gray left her post as envoy for the nations and regions last week - now it has been confirmed the UK Government is not looking to replace her.

There are “no plans” to fill the post of envoy for the nations and regions vacated by Sue Gray.

Earlier this month Ms Gray announced she would no longer be taking up the newly-created role, leaving the position empty. However, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has now confirmed the Labour government has “no plans” to hire someone else.

Sue Gray | Stefan Rousseau/Press Association

During an appearance at Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee, Lillian Jones MP asked why the position was “necessary” and what plans there were to replace Ms Gray.

Mr Murray replied: “No plans to fill it, no.”

Ms Jones also questioned why Scottish council leaders had not been invited to the recent council of nations and regions in Edinburgh, which Ms Gray also did not attend.

English mayors were invited to attend this summit, but First Minister John Swinney was the only Scotland representative.

Mr Murray said there were other intergovernmental systems for local authorities in Scotland to engage with the UK government, and that it was up to the First Minister to represent them on the council of nations and regions.

Ms Gray became a household name after investigating the Boris Johnson ‘Partygate’ scandal, and went on to become Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.

However, only weeks after Labour’s general election victory, she became the centre of a political storm when it was revealed her salary was higher than that of the Prime Minister.

Downing Street then announced she would be taking up the new post of envoy for the nations and regions after a short break. Last week it was announced Ms Gray would no longer take up this post either.

At the time, Downing Street sources told the BBC Ms Gray “did not want to do it”, said the role “was a bad idea” and that her resignation was “the right decision”.