Register to vote deadline: Last chance for voters to get on electoral register for the 2019 general elction

Millions of young people in the UK are being urged to “make their voice heard” by registering to vote in what is being described as the most historic general elections in years.

Party leaders, celebrities and the elections watchdog called on the public to put their names down to have their say on 12 December before the deadline closes on Tuesday night.

A last-minute surge in people registering to vote is expected ahead of the deadline at 11:59 on 26 November.

Nearly three million people have applied to register to vote in the past month, according to Government figures.

More than a third of those applications (35%) have come from people under the age of 25.

A further 30% have come from people aged 25 to 34.

Applications to register to vote can be made online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

By contrast, just 4% have been submitted by people aged 65 and over.

Spike in registrations

Of the 2.98 million applications submitted between October 24 and November 24, the biggest spike was on November 22 when nearly 308,000 were recorded.

An increase in applications is not direct evidence of an increase in the number of people able to vote.

At previous elections there have been applications from people below the legal age to vote or who are already on the electoral register.

Nonetheless, the volume of applications suggests a growing interest in participating in the election.

UK rapper Stormzy is one of many stars who have urged young people to register for their chance to vote.

How to register

To be able to vote in the General Election on December 12, a person must be registered to vote, aged 18 or over on polling day, and also be either a UK or Irish citizen or a qualifying Commonwealth citizen resident in the UK.

