Refugees begin ‘hunger strike’ in response to Serco eviction notices in Glasgow

Two refugees have began a hunger strike outside the Home Office base in Glasgow after being placed at risk of eviction from their homes in the city.

Rahman Sahah, 32, and Mirwais Ahmadzai, 27, said they would remain outside the office complex in Brand Street for “as long as they physically could”.

Both men are Afghans who claim to have fled the on-going war in their homeland. They claimed asylum upon their arrival in the UK and were placed in temporary accommodation in Glasgow while their applications were processed.

Mr Sahah, who arrived in the UK last year after a journey from a refugee camp in Pakistan that lasted several years, said his asylum request had since been rejected. He subsequently received notice from Serco that he would be evicted from his accommodation.

Mr Ahmadzai arrived in Scotland aged 15 and has spent 12 years living in various temporary addresses. His MP, Labour’s Paul Sweeney, has raised his case with the Home Office.

READ MORE: Martyn McLaughlin: Serco is a byword for failure, but the Home Office is at fault in Glasgow

Private firm Serco last week began issuing seven-day notices to the first of 300 cases in Glasgow informing them their locks are to be changed.

The company says it has been providing accommodation at its own expense after the Home Office withdrew funding for those refused leave to remain in the UK.

Serco, which is currently accommodating 5,000 asylum seekers in Glasgow on behalf of the Home Office as part of its Compass contract, said it had been working on the eviction process with the city council for the past four months.

Mohammad Asif, chairman of the Scottish Afghan Society, said he was working with both Mr Sahah and Mr Ahmadzai to resolve their issues.

“The issue is as much with the Home Office as it is with Serco,” he told The Scotsman. “These men have fled a war-torn country and yet the UK Government is asking them to return.

“The Foreign Office advises British nationals not to travel to Kabul, yet this is where they want Rahman to return to.”

Mr Sweeney, who spoke with both men in Brand Street today, described the Home Office’s handling of the possible evictions across the city as a “disgrace”.