Reform UK sack senior Scottish figure from party over paramilitary links

The senior figure in Reform UK ranks in Scotland has been sacked

The Scottish organiser for Reform UK has been sacked after links to loyalist paramilitaries came to light.

Craig Campbell was a senior figure in Nigel Farage’s party north of the Border until an investigation by the Daily Record found his father had been among nine people – also including his uncle – jailed for pub bombings in Glasgow in the 1970s.

MP for Clacton and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. The Scottish organiser for Reform UK has been sacked | Getty Images

William Campbell has been named in news reports as the commander in Glasgow of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) – a paramilitary organisation most active during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

It was also revealed Mr Campbell’s cousin Jason was jailed for life for the sectarian murder of a 16-year-old in Glasgow in 1995.

A spokesman for Reform UK Scotland said: “Craig Campbell is no longer a Reform UK Scotland organiser or member. Reform UK Scotland will not tolerate discrimination of anyone in any form.”

The party has seen increased support in polls in Scotland, with suggestions it could win more than ten seats in the 2026 Holyrood elections.