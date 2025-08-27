Reform bags a defection, but is still in search of a proper policy platform

New Reform MSP Graham Simpson told journalists he will help shape the party’s offering
Alistair Grant
By Alistair Grant

Political Editor

Comment
Published 27th Aug 2025, 14:55 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 15:22 BST

"It’s fair to say that some of you won't be surprised to see me here, given that the Scottish Tories have been touting my name as a potential defector for months now,” Graham Simpson told journalists as he jumped ship to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

And it’s true that Mr Simpson’s name has often come up in conversations about potential defectors, alongside a couple of others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But credit where it’s due, Reform managed to keep schtum right up to the moment the former Tory MSP entered a room full of reporters at a hotel in Uphall, West Lothian.

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage (right) and MSP Graham Simpson at a press conference at Macdonald Houstoun House, in Uphallplaceholder image
Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage (right) and MSP Graham Simpson at a press conference at Macdonald Houstoun House, in Uphall | PA

I’d love to say there were gasps, but no. There was, however, a lot of frantic posting on social media. Make no mistake: this is a big blow for the Scottish Tories, if only because it adds to the perception of a party in deep trouble.

Get daily political analysis - subscribe for free to The Steamie

Mr Simpson said he had been through “a lot of soul-searching” in the past few weeks, and Reform offered the opportunity to create something fresh. He said it was an “absolute wrench” to leave the party he had first joined at the age of 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asked about defecting to Reform by a journalist in March, Mr Simpson had responded: “Don’t be silly.” Reminded of this on Wednesday, he said he had not been considering it back then, but had done some “deep thinking” over the summer.

Mr Simpson is a list MSP for Central Scotland, meaning he was not directly elected by his constituents, but owes his position to the wider Tory vote. While admitting this made him “uneasy”, he said he would not stand down.

But what kind of party is Mr Simpson actually defecting to? Other than on big issues such as immigration and net zero, Reform still do not have a policy platform in Scotland. And after today’s press conference, we are none the wiser.

“I’m not going to dictate from London what platform we should run on in terms of dealing with NHS problems in Scotland,” Mr Farage told me. “I’m going to leave that to the Scottish party to work out.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Simpson said he will help shape this. “I’ll be setting out very, very soon what I think the challenges are for the party and what some of the solutions are,” he added. Time for some more deep thinking, perhaps.

Related topics:Nigel FarageScottish ToriesScottish ConservativesReform UK
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice