Recruitment starts to replace Scotland's most senior civil servant Leslie Evans in wake of Alex Salmond inquiry

The Scottish Government confirmed permanent secretary Ms Evans is set to be replaced, after revealing that a search for her replacement is underway on an internal Scottish Government blog.

Ms Evans was criticised by the Holyrood committee that investigated her handling of the complaints against Mr Salmond.

Her contract was extended during the period between the judicial review and Mr Salmond’s criminal trial, where he was cleared of 13 allegations of sexual assault, but is due to expire in March.

It is believed her replacement will be in place before the end of the year to allow for a handover period.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “In line with normal timescales, recruitment to appoint the new permanent secretary to the Scottish Government will commence shortly, with interviews expected to take place in early autumn and a successful candidate announced in due course.”

A number of senior government figures came under fire from Mr Salmond, who in March, said he would take legal action against Ms Evans. Of them, only one, former Lord Advocate James Wolffe, has since quit, to be replaced by Dorothy Bain QC.

Nicola Sturgeon’s chief of staff Liz Lloyd is on leave – temporarily replaced by head of policy Colin McAllister as acting chief of staff.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader and a member of the Holyrood committee, said: “The departure of such a senior figure shows that the Scottish Government admit their handling of the Salmond fiasco was not fit for purpose. The First Minister has shown a serious failure of judgement in not asking Evans to consider her position.”

Scottish Conservative MSP and inquiry member Murdo Fraser said: “Whoever replaces her as the permanent secretary must be prepared to stand up to SNP ministers and commit to being fully transparent with the public over government decision-making after so many failures in recent years.”

