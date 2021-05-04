RECAP: Watch The Scotsman's final election virtual hustings here

Mr Hanvey, who sensationally quit the SNP to join Alex Salmond’s newly formed Alba party in March, will feature in the hustings covering the Mid Scotland and Fife regional list area.

The one-hour hustings is starting from 6:30pm.

The Scotsman is holding its seventh election hustings in the North East regional list area. Image: Craig Sinclair

Mr Hanvey was sacked from his role on the SNP front bench in February, after publicly backing a crowdfunding campaign for a defamation case against several individuals, including fellow SNP MP Kirsty Blackman.

He had previously been suspended by the SNP in 2019 for using anti-Semitic language on social media, but was readmitted in May last year on the condition he completed an education course at a Holocaust centre.

The politician will be part of a particularly strong line-up of candidates for the series’ final hustings.

Neale Hanvey, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath

Scottish Conservative candidate for Perthshire North and Alex Salmond inquiry committee member Murdo Fraser will also feature, alongside Europe, migration and international development minister and SNP candidate Jenny Gilruth.

Green MSP Mark Ruskell, Labour MSP Claire Baker and Liberal Democrats councillor Peter Barrett round out the list of candidates contesting the final hustings before Thursday’s vote.

The eight-part hustings series has previously covered the Lothians, South of Scotland, West Scotland, Glasgow, Central Scotland, the Highlands and Islands, and the North East. The livestream series has been running in the countdown to the Scottish election on Thursday.

The Scotsman is taking viewers from their own homes, living rooms and offices, across the length and breadth of the country as we visit all eight parliamentary regions.

Readers can also watch the virtual hustings by visiting The Scotsman’s Facebook page.

They can also submit questions for the candidates by emailing them to [email protected] and including their full name, age, location and occupation.

Questions can also be asked live during the hustings on The Scotsman’s Facebook page.

