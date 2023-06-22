All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Body found after police search river for missing woman
Teenager missing on Titan submersible is student at Scottish university
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital

Recap on this week's first minister's questions at the Scottish Parliament

Humza Yousaf to faced questions on Fergus Ewing and green energy
By Rachel Amery
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 13:43 BST
 Comment
Humza Yousaf faces FMQs.Humza Yousaf faces FMQs.
Humza Yousaf faces FMQs.

.

FMQs: Follow along live as Humza Yousaf faces questioning

Show new updates
11:30 BST

Hello and welcome to The Scotsman’s live blog. My name is Rachel Amery and I’m a political correspondent - I’m at the Scottish Parliament to watch FMQs and bring you all the latest developments as they happen.

11:33 BST

The Scotsman website’s got a new look

While we are waiting for FMQs to get underway in the debating chamber, have you seen our new website?

It launched this morning and although I may be biased here, I think it looks amazing, and it runs so much faster as well. Go have a look around before FMQs starts at midday. https://www.scotsman.com/

11:55 BST

Let’s catch up on what has been happening this week in Scottish politics.

12:03 BST

Douglas Ross asks question on Fergus Ewing

FMQs gets underway and the Scottish Conservatives are focusing on rebel backbencher voting against the SNP during the vote of no confidence in Lorna Slater. Douglas Ross asks if Humza Yousaf will sack him.

Humza Yousaf said: “Not going to go into issues that are matters for our group. What I would say not going to take lectures on leadership from Douglas Ross. Douglas Ross who was unable to muster his own Scottish Tory MPs to vote against Boris Johnson.”

Take a look at our piece on this: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/fergus-ewing-decision-a-test-of-humza-yousafs-authority-within-the-snp-4191697

12:05 BST

Fergus Ewing AWOL

It looks like Fergus Ewing is missing in action today - I wonder where he is?

12:07 BST

Questioning the potential suspension of Fergus Ewing

Humza Yousaf has told Douglas Ross, who is a farmer, that he should listen to farmers.

Mr Ross said: “He won’t suspend Nicola Sturgeon looks like he will suspend Fergus Ewing for challenging green incompetence.

“From the Highland Show NFU highlighted concerns with the nationalists’ pact with the Greens. They said hardening of the Green agenda giving cause for concern. They doubt very much solutions to key rural issues will be possible while the Bute House Agreement continues. Doesn’t this show the SNP has abandoned rural Scotland?”

12:11 BST

First Minister branded “useless"

Douglas Ross accuses Humza Yousaf of abandoning rural Scotland.

Mr Yousaf said: “I will continue to show leadership not just in my party but this country, to protect it from the harm, misery and cruelty of the UK Conservative government.”

Mr Ross branded the Greens “extremist” and then called the first minister “useless”. This has not gone down well in the chamber and now Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone is telling him off for not being courteous.

12:13 BST

Speak to farmers

Douglas Ross has now told Humza Yousaf to speak to farmers when he goes to the Royal Highland Show tomorrow.

Our Rural Affairs Correspondent Katharine Hay is at the show for The Scotsman - keep an eye on the website for all her takes on what is happening, and if you’re there, go and say hello to her.

12:15 BST

Anas Sarwar goes in on Labour’s policy for green energy

Anas Sarwar is starting his section by highlighting Sir Keir Starmer’s announcement earlier this week to create a publicly-owned energy company if Labour win the next general election.

This comes after Labour said it would not grant any new exploration licences for North Sea oil and gas fields.

I was at the announcement earlier this week, take a look at what happened: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/gb-energy-keir-starmer-says-labour-can-be-trusted-on-renewable-energy-despite-u-turn-on-green-fund-4188271

12:19 BST

Anas Sarwar says: “Is Humza Yousaf so blinded by opposition to a Labour government he can’t see what’s good for Scotland?”

Humza Yousaf says GB Energy should be based in Scotland because it has the majority of the UK’s renewable powers.

He then called for independence and said: “He says we should be thanking Westminster for the crumbs off the table - I have far more ambition than the Labour party.”

That seems to have got a huge cheer from the SNP benches.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Scottish ParliamentHumza YousafFergus Ewing
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.