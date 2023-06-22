FMQs gets underway and the Scottish Conservatives are focusing on rebel backbencher voting against the SNP during the vote of no confidence in Lorna Slater. Douglas Ross asks if Humza Yousaf will sack him.

Humza Yousaf said: “Not going to go into issues that are matters for our group. What I would say not going to take lectures on leadership from Douglas Ross. Douglas Ross who was unable to muster his own Scottish Tory MPs to vote against Boris Johnson.”