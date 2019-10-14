Queen's speech: Brexit to be delivered by 31 October

The Queen has delivered Boris Johnson’s programme for government, with the commitment to deliver Brexit by the end of the month front and centre despite the growing likelihood of a delay.

The ceremonial speech to parliamentarians from both Houses of Parliament gathered in the Lords chamber began by underlining that the government’s priority “has always been to secure the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union on 31 October”.

But the Prime Minister's spokesman told journalists earlier this morning that there was still "a lot of work" to be done to get a deal to leave the EU.

The Queen set out plans for a series of Brexit-related bills, starting with legislation to implement a deal.

The government said it will also introduce long-awaited bills on agriculture, fisheries and trade. An Immigration Bill will set out plans for an Australian-style points-based system that will replace EU free movement of people.

Much of the government’s programme focuses on health and criminal justice reforms affecting England.

However, with the Conservatives dozens of votes short of a majority and with a snap election expected if Mr Johnson is forced by parliament to delay Brexit, there is little chance of the Queen’s Speech being passed by MPs - a defeat that would itself normally be expected to bring down the government.

Briefing journalists earlier on Monday, a Number 10 spokesman said: "The talks remain constructive but there is still a lot of work to do.

"In terms of the substance of the talks, I'm not going to get into those at all.

"I think it's important that people are given space for the talks to progress."

No telephone conversations are currently scheduled this week between Boris Johnson and European leaders in the lead up to the European Council meeting, said the PM's spokesman.

Downing Street confirmed talks did take place between the PM and the DUP, whose support will be crucial if any deal does come before parliament during a special sitting expected on Saturday.

"Certainly discussions have taken place over the weekend with the DUP and I would expect those to continue," he said.

The Number 10 spokesman said Mr Johnson will have to decide by Wednesday whether to propose that Parliament convene on Saturday.

A "sitting motion" will need to be tabled by Wednesday at the latest so it could be voted on by MPs on Thursday.

He said he had "not seen any proposals" for MPs to sit on Sunday as well.