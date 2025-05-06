John Swinney’s Programme for Government statement is early this year, perhaps due to the Holyrood election being in 2026

First Minister John Swinney is set to unveil his Programme for Government (PfG), setting out the Scottish Government’s policy priorities and legislation for the next 12 months.

Expect to hear announcements on eradicating child poverty, the economy and tackling climate change, as well as how ministers seek to mitigate the impact of cuts to welfare announced in Westminster.

Usually announced in September, Mr Swinney said he had brought the PfG forward to “ensure people know that the Government I lead is entirely focused on improving their lives”.

With this rhetoric, make no mistake about it, today sees the starting gun fired on the race to Holyrood.

Stay tuned to the live blog for all the announcements as they happen, as well as for reaction, analysis and exactly what the announcements mean for you.