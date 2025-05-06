Programme for Government LIVE: John Swinney sets out SNP Government policy plans on economy, NHS, transport
First Minister John Swinney is set to unveil his Programme for Government (PfG), setting out the Scottish Government’s policy priorities and legislation for the next 12 months.
Expect to hear announcements on eradicating child poverty, the economy and tackling climate change, as well as how ministers seek to mitigate the impact of cuts to welfare announced in Westminster.
Usually announced in September, Mr Swinney said he had brought the PfG forward to “ensure people know that the Government I lead is entirely focused on improving their lives”.
With this rhetoric, make no mistake about it, today sees the starting gun fired on the race to Holyrood.
Stay tuned to the live blog for all the announcements as they happen, as well as for reaction, analysis and exactly what the announcements mean for you.
Programme for Government LIVE: John Swinney sets out SNP Government policy plans on economy, NHS, transport
Key Events
- John Swinney is promising “serious action” to improve Scotland’s NHS – with the First Minister pledging to tackle “the 8am lottery” for GP appointments.
- The Programme for Government that Mr Swinney will announce on Tuesday afternoon sets out his administration’s policy objectives and legislation for the coming 12 months.
- Ahead of the statement, the Tories urged the First Minister to ditch “Nationalists’ fringe obsession with gender self-ID” and “finally focus on the priorities of ordinary Scots”.
Health is wealth
The First Minister says a stronger NHS is fundamental to his government. Says it will deliver an extra 150,000 appointments and procedures in 2025-2026. Promises 50 per cent increase in surgical procedures, and a renewed focus on cancer. Those targets are bold, expect to hear a lot about them if they’re hit or otherwise.
So it begins
The First Minister is now on his feet delivering the statement. He’s currently talking about real progress and corners being turned. Huge if true
Slàinte Mhath!
Big news just breaking, with the UK and India having sealed a free trade agreement, in a deal which is hoped will boost sectors hardest hit by Donald Trump’s tariffs.
The deal, announced on Tuesday afternoon, will mean dramatic tariff reductions on scotch whisky and car exports to India, while levies on aerospace, electricals and other food products will also fall.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “We are now in a new era for trade and the economy. That means going further and faster to strengthen the UK’s economy, putting more money in working people’s pockets.”
He added: “Today we have agreed a landmark deal with India – one of the fastest growing economies in the world, which will grow the economy and deliver for British people and business.”
More than a dozen rounds of talks involving successive governments have taken place since 2022 with the aim of securing a trade pact with India, which is forecast to become the world’s third largest economy.
Livin’ on a Prayer
Not content with a good first person piece, Rachel Amery has also filed this cracking exclusive, on Scottish ministers being accused of creating “bizarre inequality” on religious worship in schools.
International correspondent
My colleague Rachel Amery has written an interesting piece comparing life in Geneva, where everything apparently works, to Scotland, where much of it doesn’t. It’s a fun read comparing the two countries, though I do feel she missed the best part of Switzerland, Lausanne, where I did my Erasmus. How many years ago was that, I hear you ask? No comment.
Change candidate
I think what’s really interesting about the SNP’s turnaround in fortunes is they have done it while in government. For all the scandals, leaders, and years of issues around ferries and public services, the party has still rallied in the polls. Today could be a chance to build on that, or a reminder that the party making the announcements has had years to do so.
Timely intervention
The announcement isn’t the only thing happening today. Nicola Sturgeon, with an incredible sense of timing, has this morning been speaking about trans rights. Ignoring the merits of her argument, doing it on the day of the Programme for Government is the sort of political idiocy you can only get away with once you’ve left politics.
Here we go
Good afternoon politics fans. We are about half an hour away from the First Minister setting out the Scottish Government’s spending plans for the year, in an event that essentially marks the beginning of the race for Holyrood.
Expect announcements on welfare, climate, and a series of other areas. If you’d like a primer on what’s coming, my colleague David Bol has you covered
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.