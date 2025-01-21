After what is probably the greatest political comeback in American history, Donald Trump has moved into the White House for the second time.

President Trump’s second inauguration took place on Monday, January 20, weeks after his landslide win over Kamala Harris, who attended the ceremony with outgoing President Joe Biden.

The new Leader of the Free World, whose mother comes from Scotland and who owns two Scottish golf courses, was joined by his family, political partners and supporters at the ceremony - including the world’s richest man Elon Musk.

Here are 21 pictures of the event.

1 . Holding court U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after being sworn in during his inauguration in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Change of plan The West Front of the U.S. Capitol prepared for the inauguration of President Trump before the ceremony was moved indoors due to cold temperatures. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Salute President Donald Trump reviews the troops in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol during his Inauguration ceremony. | Getty Images Photo Sales