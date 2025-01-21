U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as Barron Trump and Melania Trump look on.U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as Barron Trump and Melania Trump look on.
President Trump's Inauguration in Pictures: 21 fascinating photos that tell the story of the historic day

By David Hepburn

Published 21st Jan 2025, 15:59 BST

The ceremony was held indoors due to arctic conditions in Washington DC.

After what is probably the greatest political comeback in American history, Donald Trump has moved into the White House for the second time.

President Trump’s second inauguration took place on Monday, January 20, weeks after his landslide win over Kamala Harris, who attended the ceremony with outgoing President Joe Biden.

The new Leader of the Free World, whose mother comes from Scotland and who owns two Scottish golf courses, was joined by his family, political partners and supporters at the ceremony - including the world’s richest man Elon Musk.

Here are 21 pictures of the event.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after being sworn in during his inauguration in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

1. Holding court

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after being sworn in during his inauguration in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. | Getty Images

The West Front of the U.S. Capitol prepared for the inauguration of President Trump before the ceremony was moved indoors due to cold temperatures.

2. Change of plan

The West Front of the U.S. Capitol prepared for the inauguration of President Trump before the ceremony was moved indoors due to cold temperatures. | Getty Images

President Donald Trump reviews the troops in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol during his Inauguration ceremony.

3. Salute

President Donald Trump reviews the troops in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol during his Inauguration ceremony. | Getty Images

Senator John Fetterman watches the ceremony in shorts and a hoodie.

4. Casual dress

Senator John Fetterman watches the ceremony in shorts and a hoodie. | Getty Images

