Post Office: SNP told to consider reviewing wrongful convictions in Horizon scandal

The UK justice secretary is considering exonerating all those with wrongful convictions

Pictured: John Hollingworth as James Hartley and Toby Jones as Alan Bates.

The Scottish Government has been told to consider reviewing all convictions in the Horizon Post Office scandal, after the Crown Office refused to say whether it would do this.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the UK Government is now considering a review of all prosecutions related to this scandal - however this would not apply to those convicted in Scotland, which has a separate justice system.

Between 1999 and 2015 over 700 post office branch managers were wrongfully criminally convicted after the Horizon accounting software they were using made it appear as though money had been stolen.

As these operators were liable for the financial losses, the Post Office insisted they had to repay the money or face closure, prosecution or a civil claim.

Hundreds were jailed or left bankrupt, and at least four people took their own lives.

New light has been shone on the scandal thanks to the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

Since the drama started broadcasting last week, 50 new potential victims have contacted lawyers, including five who wish to appeal against their convictions, and the Metropolitan Police has confirmed the Post Office is now under criminal investigation.

It is also estimated £151 million has been paid out in compensation.

The Prime Minister has now confirmed the UK Government is considering exonerating all those who were wrongfully convicted in this “appalling miscarriage of justice”.

However the Crown Office has refused to say whether a similar review is being considered north of the border in Scotland.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service told The Scotsman: “We note the Prime Minister’s comment in relation to this issue.

“In order to respect the integrity of the ongoing Scottish cases and the inquiry process it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Now the Scottish Government has been told to follow in Mr Sunak’s footsteps and ensure a similar review is carried out in Scotland.

Russell Findlay MSP, the Scottish Conservatives’ justice spokesman, said: “The Prime Minister and UK Government have been quick to respond to public outrage over this case, and it’s impossible to see why the SNP government wouldn’t want to do the same - except for their insistence on creating pointless division with the rest of the UK.”

During an interview on BBC Sundays with Laura Kuenssberg, the Prime Minister was told UK Justice Secretary Alex Chalk is looking at this proposal, and considering taking away the Post Office’s ability to investigate and prosecute.

In response, Mr Sunak said: “The justice secretary is looking at the things you’ve described, and it wouldn’t be right to pre-empt that process.

“There’s legal complexities in all of those things, but he is looking at exactly those areas.

“It is right we find every which way we can to try and make this right for the people who were so wrongfully treated at the time.

“The compensation is part of that.”

He also said it is important those involved are able to claim compensation.

Mr Sunak added: “Everyone has been shocked by watching what they have done over the last few days and beyond, and it is an appalling miscarriage of justice.

“It is important that those people now get the justice they deserve, and that’s what the compensation schemes are about.

“The government has already paid over £150m to thousands of people already.

“Of course, we want to get the money to people as quickly as possible, and that’s why there are interim payments of up to I think £600,000 that can be made.”