The Scottish Government must use emergency legislation to deliver justice for postmasters, the Lib Dems have claimed.

Rishi Sunak announced a new Bill on Wednesday that will quash the convictions of sub-postmasters as a result of faults with the Post Office IT system, but it will cover only England and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humza Yousaf said he was “greatly disappointed” that is the case as he urged the UK government to “think again” on making its Horizon Bill UK-wide.

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf has been urged to pass emergency legislation to quash the convictions.

Now Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has called on SNP ministers to consider bringing emergency legislation that mirrors the UK government’s new law, to ensure victims are not left behind. It is estimated around 100 subpostmasters in Scotland were convicted after being wrongly accused of embezzling money from the Post Office.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “As one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in legal history, it is essential that we take urgent steps to get justice and compensation for the victims of the Horizon scandal.

“Now that ministers know the UK government’s legislation will not apply to Scotland, they must do everything in their power to find the fastest route to justice for Scottish sub-postmasters.

“Specifically, I would like to see ministers exploring emergency legislation to pass an equivalent law. This would enable the Scottish legislation to mirror the final UK law and come into effect as quickly as possible so victims in Scotland aren’t left behind.

“Lives and livelihoods have been devastated by this appalling scandal. We simply cannot afford any further delays to justice. The Scottish Government has given assurances that Scottish sub-postmasters will have their convictions quashed, so they must now put in the work to fast-track this and get sub-postmasters the justice and compensation they deserve.”

The First Minister has said his own Government is working on bringing forward a Bill, but it will have to wait to ensure there is no friction with UK legislation.