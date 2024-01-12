Post Office Horizon scandal: Date set for three sub-postmasters convicted in Scotland to appeal

Full appeal hearings will take place in February for three Post Office sub-postmasters convicted in Scotland

A date has been set for three Post Office sub-postmasters convicted in Scotland to appeal over the Horizon scandal, as the situation was branded “intolerable” due to a lack of information on pardoning schemes.

Rab Thomson, Ravinder Naga and Aleid Kloosterhuis all launched bids to quash their convictions after being prosecuted for allegedly defrauding the Post Office. Some of the allegations date back nearly 20 years.

Two other sub-postmasters, Colin Smith and Judith Smith, had their convictions “administratively” quashed on Monday. Around 100 sub-postmasters in Scotland were convicted after they were wrongly accused of embezzling money in the Horizon scandal. First Minister Humza Yousaf has pledged to get “justice” for those involved.

Rab Thomson at Edinburgh High Court for a continued procedural hearing. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week announced legislation will be introduced to exonerate sub-postmasters convicted in England and Wales as he vowed to get “justice and compensation” for victims.

Mr Yousaf said he will work with the UK government to ensure victims north of the border are exonerated, and he welcomed a decision to overturn criminal convictions of all of those affected.

At the Appeal Court in Edinburgh on Friday, full appeal hearings were set for February 1 at the same court. Mr Thomson’s lawyer Wendy Culross told the court he was “not interested in compensation” and just wanted to clear his name.

Solicitor General Ruth Charteris said more than 700 documents were disclosed by the Post Office in one case in the past week. Representing Aleid Kloosterhuis, Fred Mackintosh KC said the position was “intolerable”.

He said: “These are exceptional circumstances, in the last 72 hours the political side of the constitution has reacted, perhaps it should have reacted earlier, it has taken a decision which might be described as courageous, but it still doesn’t know what to do with appeals.

“Parliament is placing sub-postmasters in an intolerable position – if the choice is abandon appeal now or hope and wait, or run the risk of being excluded. The appeals are in different categories.

“There are now new features in the landscape.”

He called for a delay, and said appeals should not be “ventilated in public”, until more information is known about pardons from the UK and Scottish governments.

Ms Culross, representing Mr Thomson, said the ordeal had been a “nightmare” and it was approaching 20 years since the first audit.

She said: “We are shortly approaching on March 20 the 20th anniversary of the audit case in Mr Thomson’s case. I have sat with Mr Thomson, he advises me he is focused only on clearing his name and not on any compensation scheme.”

Judge Lady Dorrian said: “The court has been doing its upmost to progress these appeals.”

Mr Yousaf welcomed the decision to overturn criminal convictions of all of those affected south of the border and confirmed the same would be done in Scotland, in a letter to Mr Sunak this week.