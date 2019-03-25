Poll: workplace parking tax opposed by most Scots

A majority of Scots oppose controversial new plans to introduce a tax on people parking at work, a new poll has found.

And most Scots say workers north of the border shouldn't have to pay more income tax than they would face elsewhere in the UK. The SNP Government has overhauled the income tax system in Scotland which means higher earners pay more, but those on low incomes pay marginally less.

New research today finds that 40% of Scots strongly oppose the proposal to give councils the power to introduce a workplace parking levy, while 15% somewhat oppose it. Just 8% strongly support the plan, while 14% somewhat support it, according to the Survation poll of 1,011 people for the Scottish Daily Mail.

And a total of 52% either strongly (37%) or somewhat (15%) disagree that Scots should pay more income tax. Just 27% agree with this idea.

Tory finance spokesman Murdo Fraser said: "This poll shows almost nobody is enthusiastic about the car park tax proposal. Nicola Sturgeon must drop it immediately.

"The SNP also thinks that it can whack up workers' tax and no-one will notice or care. This poll shows that's not the case."

All Scots on a salary above £27,000 pay more in income tax than they would elsewhere in the UK under the Scottish Government's tax regime. However, about 55% of workers will pay marginally less.

The workplace parking levy has prompted a widespread backlash among the public and motoring organisations after it was agreed as a concession to the Greens in last moth's Scottish budget. It could see Scots charged up to £400 for parking at work.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Most Scottish taxpayers will pay less income tax next year than if they lived elsewhere in the UK. People in Scotland continue to have access to a wider and better funded set of free-to-access public services than if they lived elsewhere in the UK, making Scotland the best place to live, work and do business."