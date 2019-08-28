Poll: Should Boris Johnson be allowed to suspend Parliament?

Boris Johnson has rejected claims his decision to hold a Queen's Speech on October 14 is designed to block MPs from considering ways to thwart his Brexit plans after he was accused of mounting a "coup" against Parliament.

The Prime Minister said it was "completely untrue" that Brexit was the motivation for the move, insisting it was time for a new session of Parliament to set out his "exciting agenda".

But a furious Commons Speaker John Bercow joined a chorus of outrage over the plan, saying he had not been consulted about the move, which he labelled a "constitutional outrage".

Under the PM's plan Parliament will be temporarily shut down from around September 11 until the state opening on October 14.

