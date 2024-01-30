Poll: Majority of Scots back new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea

A majority of Scots think the UK Government was right to grant new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea, a poll has found.

A total of 58 per cent supported new licences, while 21 per cent disagreed and 21 per cent were unsure. Elsewhere, three quarters of respondents thought the UK should meet its demand for hydrocarbons from domestic sources, with just 9 per cent favouring imports.

The poll of 1,029 people was undertaken by Survation on behalf of True North, a consultancy firm. Fieldwork was undertaken from January 23 to 25.

Picture: Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, previously criticised the awarding of new oil and gas licenses as the “wrong move”.

The poll found 35 per cent of respondents were opposed to a presumption against new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, while 32 per cent said they would support the policy.

Fergus Mutch, managing partner at True North, said: “Energy will continue to be among the major public policy issues in focus as we approach a general election. While political parties may be falling over each other to set more and more ambitious targets as we continue to move away from fossil fuels, these poll findings suggest that public opinion is behind a more pragmatic approach.

“People in Scotland recognise the value of our existing energy sector and how important it is that we don’t become ever more reliant on overseas imports of oil and gas.”

Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “This year – more than any year – we need a reasoned debate about our energy future, and it is important that our policy makers take stock of what this poll is saying.”

He added: “The path to net zero requires four things – and they span business, government and the public at large. First, we need to reduce demand, and that involves everyone. Right now, three-quarters of the UK’s energy consumption is derived from oil and gas.

“Second, we need to develop new sources and ways of storing energy – such as hydrogen and offshore wind – to help us further diversify our energy mix. Third, and perhaps most importantly, we need the public and our politicians to understand and accept that this could easily take two, perhaps three decades, to deliver.

“And fourth, it requires us to find the most efficient way to source oil and gas in the meantime. Right now, that has to be from the North Sea, where the gas we produce is up to four times cleaner than imported LNG [liquefied natural gas].”

Scottish energy minister Gillian Martin said: “Scotland has the skills, talent and natural resources to be a leader in the energy transition and unlock the enormous benefits that it presents.

“Our focus is on meeting Scotland’s energy security needs, reducing emissions in line with climate goals and ensuring a just transition for our oil and gas workforce as North Sea oil and gas resources decline.