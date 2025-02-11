Three of the world's richest politicians.placeholder image
Politics Rich List 2025: Here are the 12 wealthiest politicians in the world - Donald Trump net worth

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 11th Feb 2025, 12:45 BST

None of these men will be too worried about the monthly bills.

When it comes to making a huge amount of money, being in charge of a country is often not a bad place to start.

Presidents and Prime Ministers are often fabulously wealthy, with some making their fortune before taking office - the money can come in handy to smooth the climb up the political ladder.

However when it comes to the world’s richest political leaders, it’s also common to see their position being used to generate money - and not always in an entirely honest way.

Others simply inherit both power and financial security from parents in non-democratic parts of the world - with no need for the inconveniece of an election.

Here are the 12 wealthiest politicians in the world in 2025 according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His ongoing war with Ukraine may mean his country is in turmoil, but Russian president Vladimir Putin remains the richest political leader on the planet. He has an estimated fortune of $70 billion squirreled away - despite claiming to have little in the way of assets.

1. Vladimir Putin

His ongoing war with Ukraine may mean his country is in turmoil, but Russian president Vladimir Putin remains the richest political leader on the planet. He has an estimated fortune of $70 billion squirreled away - despite claiming to have little in the way of assets. | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Belarus' president Alexander Lukashenko is another world leader that is assumed to have vast wealth hidden away in secret accounts and real estate. The ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin has an estimated net worth of approximately $10 billion.

2. Aleksander Lukashenko

Belarus' president Alexander Lukashenko is another world leader that is assumed to have vast wealth hidden away in secret accounts and real estate. The ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin has an estimated net worth of approximately $10 billion. | Getty Images

Back in the White House for a second term, US President Donald Trump is estimated to be worth around $7 billion. Much of his fortune is in real estate.

3. Donald Trump

Back in the White House for a second term, US President Donald Trump is estimated to be worth around $7 billion. Much of his fortune is in real estate. | Getty Images

North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un is as secretive as the state he presides over. It's known, however, that he has a huge fleet of private cars, a string of palaces, and assets secreted away in bank accounts around the world. He's reportedly worth in the region of $5 billion.

4. Kim Jong Un

North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un is as secretive as the state he presides over. It's known, however, that he has a huge fleet of private cars, a string of palaces, and assets secreted away in bank accounts around the world. He's reportedly worth in the region of $5 billion. | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

