When it comes to making a huge amount of money, being in charge of a country is often not a bad place to start.

Presidents and Prime Ministers are often fabulously wealthy, with some making their fortune before taking office - the money can come in handy to smooth the climb up the political ladder.

However when it comes to the world’s richest political leaders, it’s also common to see their position being used to generate money - and not always in an entirely honest way.

Others simply inherit both power and financial security from parents in non-democratic parts of the world - with no need for the inconveniece of an election.

Here are the 12 wealthiest politicians in the world in 2025 according to Celebrity Net Worth.

1 . Vladimir Putin His ongoing war with Ukraine may mean his country is in turmoil, but Russian president Vladimir Putin remains the richest political leader on the planet. He has an estimated fortune of $70 billion squirreled away - despite claiming to have little in the way of assets.

2 . Aleksander Lukashenko Belarus' president Alexander Lukashenko is another world leader that is assumed to have vast wealth hidden away in secret accounts and real estate. The ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin has an estimated net worth of approximately $10 billion.

3 . Donald Trump Back in the White House for a second term, US President Donald Trump is estimated to be worth around $7 billion. Much of his fortune is in real estate.