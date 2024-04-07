There is so much wrong with modern politics, but there are few things more irritating than the cosy ex-politician podcast.

It used to be that once MPs left the Commons, they had the good sense to take disgusting amounts of money to work for horrible companies or questionable regimes.

Having been ousted by the public or outstayed their welcome, there was an unspoken agreement that once you’re out of politics, you’re out. In a generous trade, they could make lots of money, and we, ideally, never had to hear about them again.

Alastair Campbell (left) and Rory Stewart do a podcast together, unfortunately.

Those glorious days, sadly, are over. Former MPs now must interview each other, about everything, with the only respite being adverts promising easier dinners, new job opportunities, or better ways to promote our business.

If that wasn’t bad enough, these former ministers, these ex-people of significance, insist on sharing a platform with people they purport to disagree with.

It leaves us with tantalising prospect of listening to Alistair Campbell speaking with Rory Stewart. Given their Government experience, it’s obviously not all bad. Both men offer illuminating insights such as the Tories are not doing very well, or Labour are doing well but not because of Keir, or Israel is a bit complicated isn’t it, or gosh isn’t Irish politics not the same as in England.

There is little in the way of accountability, and absolutely nothing in the way of conflict. Despite coming from entirely different ideologies, it does essentially boil down to two rich men agreeing that things indeed did used to be a bit better.

They aren’t alone in this, with George Osborne and Ed Balls also jumping on the gravy train, because, given their role in Britain’s finances, whether it be gutting them or the introduction of PFI, they have an expertise beyond simple MPs on the structural problems that riddle this island.

Except, they don’t discuss any of that, instead, shockingly, chatting about how awful the Tories are, what Osborne would do differently, and what MPs have told them.

Not to let the men have all the fun, Sky have also unleashed “Electoral Dysfunction”, Sky’s Beth Rigby, Labour’s Jess Phillips, and the Conservatives’ Ruth Davidson also debate how awful politics is at the moment, while occasionally winking to camera and shouting “am I right, ladies?”. Phillips describes herself as a socialist, which will be news to most Labour members, and feels content to shoot the breeze with Davidson, an actual Baroness.Who is listening to this? It’s my job to listen to this and I still struggle. There’s enough mischief to cover in Westminster without adding these rubbish nostalgia spin-offs where politicians remind you they’re all just friends, and what’s life and death to you is just friendly debate to them, and one they can monetise.

I’m not saying MPs can’t agree or be friends with people who have different politics, but I am not remotely interested in hearing it.