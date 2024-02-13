Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart will be bringing their hugely successful podcast to Glasgow later this year.

Since its launch in March 2022, The Rest is Politics podcast has been downloaded an incredible 145 million times - attracting 2.5 million listens every week.

Former New Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell, and former Conservative cabinet minister Rory Stewart are the hosts - bringing their political insight and expertise to the big news stories of the day.

With both the USA and UK elections expected to take place by the end of the year they are now embarking on 'The Election Tour' with dates across Britain.

And it includes their first visits to Glasgow - after selling out Edinburgh's Usher Hall in minutes last year.

Here's what you need to know.

Who is Alastair Campbell?

Alastair Campbell is a writer, communicator and strategist best known for his role as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s spokesman, press secretary and director of communications and strategy. Still active in politics and campaigns in Britain and overseas, he now splits his time between writing, speaking, charities and consultancy.He has written fourteen books in the past ten years, including eight volumes of diaries, four novels, a personal memoir on depression and the pursuit of happiness, and Winners and How They Succeed, a Number 1 best-selling analysis of what it takes to win in politics, business and sport.

Who is Rory Stewart?

Rory Stewart has been an academic, writer, adventurer, politician, and diplomat. After time in the Army and the diplomatic service, he trekked across Afghanistan, was appointed a fellow at Harvard, and wrote a number of books before entering Parliament, where he served as a Minister and ran for Party Leader. He now co-hosts The Rest is Politics with Alastair Campbell, where, together, they disagree agreeably on global politics and the inner workings of Parliament from across the political divide. They also co-host the podcast Leading, where they interrogate, converse with, and interview some of the world's biggest names, from inside and outside of politics, about life, leadership, or leading the way in their chosen field. He is also the co-author of Can Intervention Work? which examines the effects of political and military intervention on international affairs, human rights and how we understand nation building. In his memoir Politics On the Edge: A Memoir from Within, Rory reveals the challenges, absurdities and realities of political life.

Where is the Rest is Politics going on tour?

The UK tour currently includes the following dates:

October 6: Brighton, Brighton Centre

October 11: Manchester, O2 Apollo - Matinee show at 5pm

October 11: Manchester O2, Apollo - Evening show at 8.30pm

October 12: Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

October 14: Cardiff, Utility Arena

October 15: London, O2

What are the timings for the Glasgow event?

Doors for the Glasgow show on Saturday, October 12, open at 6.30pm. Expect the pair on stage at around 7.30pm, with exact timings to be released in due course.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, February 16, here. They may sell out quickly, so make sure you are registered with Ticketmaster and are signed into your account in advance.

Is there a presale?

Subscribers to the premium feed of The Rest Is Politics podcast will be able to buy tickets from 8am on Wednesday, February 14, here. Subscribers, who pay £3.49 per month, also get exclusive members' newsletters, ad-free listening, discount book deals, and early access to Question Time episodes. You can sign up here.

What have the podcasters said about the tour?

Alastair Campbell said: "We sold out the Royal Albert Hall quicker than the Foo Fighters - we are going to have to up our game to sell out the O2 Arena, but hopefully our listeners can help!”

