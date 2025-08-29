Colin Smyth was arrested earlier this month and is due to appear in court at a later date.

Police have conducted a “full sweep” of Holyrood’s toilets and changing rooms after an MSP was charged over allegations a secret camera was placed in toilets inside the Scottish Parliament.

Colin Smyth also faces a separate charge of possessing indecent images of children. He was suspended by Scottish Labour earlier this month and has had his Holyrood pass deactivated.

In an email to everyone who works at the Scottish Parliament, Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone and chief executive David McGill moved to reassure building users.

“You will have read the deeply concerning reports in the media this morning and we understand the unease and anxiety this will be causing you,” they said.

“We can confirm that Police Scotland, with our support, have conducted a full sweep of all toilets and changing rooms in our building and that no covert recording devices have been found.

“We have also instructed that enhanced additional checks to our existing security sweeps of the building take place going forward. Please be assured that our priority is your safety and welfare and please be confident to use the building as you would normally.

“We do realise this is a difficult time for building users and will write with further information later. Do not hesitate to contact us if there is any support or advice we can provide.”

There was no visible police presence on Friday.

Mr Smyth, a South Scotland MSP who is married with children, was arrested on Tuesday, August 5, and is due to appear in court at a later date.

He was first elected as an MSP in 2016 and returned to Holyrood again at the 2021 election, and was previously Scottish Labour's general secretary. The Scottish Parliament website now lists him as an independent.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property on Marchfield Avenue, Dumfries.

“A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images. He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date.”

A spokesman for Scottish Labour said: “The whip has been removed from Colin Smyth MSP, pending an investigation. We cannot comment further on this matter while the investigation is ongoing.”

It is understood the MSP was administratively suspended by Labour after the party became aware of the police investigation.

Mr Smyth released a statement last week, saying: “These events have come as a shock and this is a deeply stressful time. I am obviously co-operating fully with any inquiries and hope the matter can be resolved quickly.

“I am not able to comment further at this stage, and in the meantime I would ask for the privacy of my family and friends to be respected.”