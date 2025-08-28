'Public safety' fears as 22 police custody suites have closed in last two years

PA

“Public safety” concerns have been raised after the scale of the closure of custody suites in Scotland has been revealed.

More than 20 local police custody suites have closed over the last two years across Scotland in what has been branded “another worrying and unwelcome development for public safety”.

The statistics, released by Police Scotland, show 22 locations have seen police cells scrapped completely in their community since the beginning of 2024.

The custody suites closed over the last two years include facilities in Aviemore, Ayr, Dingwall, Ellon, Galashiels, Hamilton, Lanark, Partick, Peterhead and Perth.

The highest number of closures over the last two years have been in the Highlands and Islands where six police custody suites have closed down.

Four have shut in Glasgow, as well as in the Lothians and Borders, while two each have closed across Edinburgh, the North East, Lanarkshire and Tayside.

Custody suites are regarded as vital police facilities where individuals who have been arrested are held for a maximum of 24 hours.

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary, Liam Kerr, said: “The closure of custody suites across Scotland is further proof of local policing being undermined by SNP government cuts.

Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr

“I’m extremely concerned that centralised custody suites will result in hours lost transporting prisoners, which will ultimately lead to reduced police patrols on our streets.

“With less officers, fewer stations, and minor crimes now not being investigated, this is another worrying and unwelcome development for public safety in Scotland.”

He added: “Having police cells in our communities is an important reminder of the visible police presence in local areas.

“Yet these closures are a further example of the SNP’s soft-touch justice regime that will delight criminals who are disgracefully escaping jail sentences.

“The SNP must finally listen to the repeated warnings of officers, reverse these cuts, and properly fund Police Scotland to keep our streets safe.”

Earlier this year, David Threadgold, the chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, the union for rank-and-file officers in Scotland, issued a warning over the “chronic underinvestment in policing", particularly in the police estate.

Scottish Police Federation chairman David Threadgold | Contributed

Mr Threadgold pointed to the closure of more than 140 police stations since the inception of Police Scotland in 2013.

He added: "Chronic underinvestment in policing, and in particular the police estate, has resulted in a situation where large areas of our country have become 'policing deserts' with an almost invisible policing presence, providing an utterly reactive service."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “While decisions around police custody arrangements are operational matters for the Chief Constable, we are supporting Police Scotland’s plans to improve their custody estate to meet current needs through investing a record £1.64 billion for policing this year.

“This includes £70 million of capital funding to deliver a modern, fit-for-purpose police estate. Scotland continues to have more police officers per capita than England and Wales and recorded crime has fallen by more than half since 1991.”