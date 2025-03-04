Police officers suffering burnout and working in ‘desperate’ conditions – report

Study identifies areas for improvement to provide “happier and more effective working life”

Police officers in Scotland are suffering burnout, working in “desperate and dreary” conditions, and frequently seeing rest days cancelled, according to a new report.

The survey by the Scottish Police Federation (SPF), which represents rank-and-file officers in Scotland, also found officers complaining about poor morale, dwindling resources and a lack of support in dealing with work-related stress.

The study, which surveyed about 700 officers in Greater Glasgow, Tayside and Lothian and Borders, identified multiple areas where improvements could be made to provide a “happier and more effective working life” for officers.

These include enhancing the condition of buildings used by frontline officers, improving access to equipment like tasers and shields, and providing more effective mental health support, including for officers who have experienced traumatic events.

More than 60 per cent of respondents said they are exposed to a “potentially traumatic incident” on a daily or weekly basis – but only 29 per cent said they always got adequate support to manage work-related stress.

The report said: “Lack of morale was mentioned in comments by numerous officers.

“Whether that’s getting days cancelled for events, holidays ignored by court citations, depressing buildings to work from, lack of support in dealing with traumatic situations to lack of acknowledgement for doing a bit of good work.

“These are all issues that could be addressed and used to provide a happier and more effective working life for officers.”

The report included images from seven different police stations, showing cracking and broken plaster and patched-up floors.

One picture showed a mug being used to catch water leaking through a faulty window.

“These images are a mere sample of some taken during the inspections,” the report said.

“However, they do illustrate some of the frankly desperate and dreary conditions our colleagues are expected to work in.”

The survey also found problems with staffing levels, with the majority of respondents saying “operational base levels”, or minimum levels of staffing, were routinely not being met.

Only 5 per cent of respondents said they always get uninterrupted rest days while 38 per cent said they sometimes got them and 21 per cent said this only rarely happened.

A recent report by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) showed there were 67,794 cancelled rest days over a six-month period last year – the equivalent of one every four minutes.

SPF chairman David Threadgold said: “Every single rest day that is cancelled has to be reallocated. That simply pushes the problem down the road.

“Within policing there is an understanding that there will be an element of disruption, but the inefficiencies in the courts system and the impact of sickness absence is having a significant impact.

“If police aren’t getting the rest they need, can they carry out their duties at the highest level?

“We are in a situation now where Police Scotland can only deliver policing by cancelling rest days. We need to remember the impact this has on individuals. It disproportionately impacts those on the front line.”

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs said their own workforce survey had highlighted “areas of real positivity”.

“The Chief Constable has consistently highlighted the skill, commitment, goodwill and professionalism our officers, staff and volunteers demonstrate as they deliver a challenging and essential public service for our communities,” he said.

“Our own workforce survey highlighted areas of real positivity, including the strong ethos of teamwork and the commitment to making a difference in society, underlining the huge value our people provide for communities.

“It also showed there are challenges. The onus is on police leaders to advocate for appropriate resources for policing and deliver change that supports frontline policing to deliver for the public.

“We’ve set out our vision of safer communities, less crime, supported victims and a thriving workforce, and our first business plan which outlines the steps we’re already taking to achieve these ambitions.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our record police funding in 2024-25 has enabled Police Scotland to take on more recruits in this financial year than at any time since 2013.

“Police Scotland announced in January that the latest intake had brought the total number of police officers to 16,614.

“In 2025-26, we are increasing investment in policing by £70 million to £1.62 billion to support policing capacity and capability.”