Police hand prosecutors file into Scottish man arrested on suspicion of spying for China

The researcher from Edinburgh was 28 at the time of his arrest over allegations of spying for China

Police have handed prosecutors a file on their investigation into a parliamentary researcher arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

Officers have passed the file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration after two men were detained under the Official Secrets Act, Scotland Yard said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confronted Chinese premier Li Qiang at the G20 summit in India over an “unacceptable” interference in democracy after the arrests emerged in September.

Then 28, the researcher from Edinburgh insisted he was “completely innocent” and he had spent his career highlighting the “challenge and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party”.

The Scot, who is reportedly the son of a GP, grew up in Edinburgh and attended George Watson’s College.

In a statement released through his lawyers, the researcher – who has not been officially named by police – said: “I feel forced to respond to the media accusations that I am a ‘Chinese spy’. It is wrong that I should be obliged to make any form of public comment on the misreporting that has taken place.

“However, given what has been reported, it is vital that it is known that I am completely innocent. I have spent my career to date trying to educate others about the challenge and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party.

“To do what has been claimed against me in extravagant news reporting would be against everything I stand for.”

The Briton, with connections to senior Tory MPs, has not been named by his lawyers, who released the statement disputing the claims, or police.

He was arrested along with the other man on March 13 as officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, which oversees espionage-related offences, investigated.

