Police called after second Scottish Family Party anti-abortion protest in buffer zone

The protesters have been branded ‘extremist’ for the stunt.

An anti-abortion protest held inside a buffer zone has been branded a “pathetic stunt”.

The Scottish Family Party held their demonstration outside the Chalmers Clinic in Edinburgh, despite new legislation banning anti-abortion protests within 200 metres of clinics.

This comes just a fortnight after police were called to another anti-abortion protest held by the party within a buffer zone in Aberdeen.

The Scottish Family Party held the anti-abortion protest within a buffer zone. | Supplied

Richard Lucas, leader of the Scottish Family Party, says his understanding of the legislation is that it does not apply when the clinic is closed.

Gillian Mackay MSP, the politician who brought in the laws on buffer zones, has branded the protesters as “extremist”.

She said: “This is another pathetic stunt from a group who refuse to respect reproductive rights.

“Like most laws, buffer zones apply all day every day.

“This was made clear throughout the scrutiny and passing of my act.

“There should always be consequences for people who set out to harass patients and staff.

“Everyone has the right to access healthcare without harassment.

Gillian Mackay MSP | Jane Barlow/Press Association

“Nobody should be forced to pass extremist groups trying to intimidate them and casting judgement on them for their choices.”

Police Scotland confirmed the protest was reported to them.

A spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a group having gathered in the Chalmers Street area of Edinburgh around 8pm on Saturday 22 March, 2025.

“Every incident is unique and officers will respond proportionately to reports of anyone breaching safe access zone legislation by engaging with them, explaining the law and encouraging compliance before moving to enforcement if necessary.”

Mr Lucas has vowed to carry out similar demonstrations in the coming weeks.

He said: “Gillian Mackay doesn’t understand her own law, which is embarrassing.

“The law is when the person being influenced is in the safe access zone for the purpose of accessing, providing or facilitating abortion services, which cannot happen when the clinic is closed.

“It is straight forward logic, she just does not get it.”

When asked if the demonstration itself is upsetting others regardless of the law on buffer zones, Mr Lucas said: “I don’t accept that.