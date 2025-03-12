'A disgraceful new low': Scottish Family Party hold anti-abortion protest within buffer zone

New legislation bans all anti-abortion protests within 200 metres of a medical facilities providing abortion services.

An anti-abortion protest within a buffer zone by the Scottish Family Party has been slammed as a “disgraceful new low”.

The Scottish Family Party staged the demonstration on Saturday at Aberdeen’s Mercat Cross on Castlegate, which is within the buffer zone for the Aberdeen Community Health and Care Village.

New legislation bans all anti-abortion protests within 200m of medical facilities which provide abortion services. In a video shared by the Scottish Family Party, two women can be seen angrily shouting at the group and attempting to remove placards which said “18,207 lives lost to abortions in one year”.

A screengrab of the Scottish Family Party's video, which shows a woman on the ground and a man taking a placard off of her. | Supplied

One of the women appears to have ended up on the ground. Richard Lucas, the leader of the Scottish Family Party, confirmed that police were called to the scene and that a report of an assault was made.

Joe Higgins, policy and campaigns officer for the Humanist Society Scotland, told The Scotsman: “It is likely that the Scottish Family Party knew fine well that their anti-abortion protest was taking place within 200m of the Aberdeen Health Village.

“Legislation is crystal clear that buffer zones operate 24 hours a day.

“To be clear, the Scottish Family Party are perfectly entitled to continue protesting against abortion. In future, however, we suggest they follow the example of activists in Glasgow, who have been able to stay more than 200m away from abortion services while making their position clear.

“Patients and NHS staff deserve to access and provide healthcare free from intimidation or harassment. Buffer zones are a proportionate way to achieve this.”

The buffer zone legislation came into force on the back of a Bill introduced by Green MSP Gillian Mackay, who said Saturday night’s display showed why the new law was needed.

Gillian Mackay MSP | Jane Barlow/Press Association

She said: “The Scottish Family Party are a band of anti-choice activists who pretend to be political. They would, if given the chance, roll back decades of hard-won women’s rights.

“This is a disgraceful new low and shows exactly the reason why buffer zones are so necessary.”

Her comments come after US Vice-President JD Vance wrongly stated those living within a buffer zone had been sent letters by the Scottish Government warning them about praying within their homes.

Ms Mackay said: “I am concerned that the misinformation spread by JD Vance has empowered some of the most reactionary and misogynistic forces in our country.

“I will contact Police Scotland and help them in any way I can to determine if there were any breaches of my Act and to stop these shocking protests and the harm they are causing to people seeking vital healthcare.”

Mr Lucas admitted the group was within a buffer zone, but said it was their understanding the law was only in place when the clinic is open. He said around 25 people displayed 18,000 lights to symbolise the “18,000 lives lost to abortion in Scotland last year”.

Supplied

Mr Lucas said: “Hatred against the pro-life movement is being whipped up by the media and politicians, and we find it manifest on the streets in increasingly aggressive actions. We held a similar event in Glasgow recently and eggs were thrown.

“Often angry counter protesters calm down and enter into fruitful and honest conversation eventually. We continue to stand up for the unborn, regarding the ongoing disposal of new human life as a terrible tragedy and a grave evil.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.20pm on Saturday 8 March, 2025, we were called to a report of a group of protestors within the safe access zone in the Castle Street area of Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and engaged with those present.

“No complaints were made.