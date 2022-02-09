PMQs: Sir Keir Starmer brands Boris Johnson's cost-of-living energy plan as 'dodgy loan'

He said: “Talking of scams, households are going to have to fork out an extra £19 billion on their energy bills. The Government is insulting people’s intelligence by pretending it’s giving them a discount, but it’s not, it’s a con. A buy-now, pay-later scheme, a dodgy loan, not a proper plan.”

Sir Keir added: “When his donors give him cash to fund his lifestyle and tell him he has to pay it all back later, are they giving him a loan or a discount?”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson replied: “Our plan to tackle the cost of living is faster, more efficient and more generous than anything that they have set out.

Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

“We’ve lifted the Living Wage by record amounts, we’ve cut the effective tax for people on Universal Credit and we’re now setting out a fantastic plan to help people with the cost of energy, and it is more generous and more effective than anything Labour have set out.

“It’s £9.1 billion, huge sums that we’re using to help people across the country and the only reason we can afford it is because we have a strong economy, the fastest growing in the G7.”