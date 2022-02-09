Downing Street parties: Boris Johnson pictured at Christmas quiz with open bottle of bubbly

Boris Johnson is facing more questions over partygate after being pictured at a Downing Street Christmas quiz with an open bottle of bubbly.

By Alexander Brown
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 1:00 pm

The Prime Minister was confronted about the image after it was published during Prime Ministers Questions on Wednesday.

Obtained by The Mirror, the photo shows the Prime Minister with three members of staff.

One is wearing tinsel and the other a Santa hat at the event on December 15, 2020.

In front of the trio is a table with what appears to be champagne and a half-eaten packet of crisps.

Shadow minister Fabian Hamilton challenged Mr Johnson over the image.

The Labour MP said: “In the last few minutes a photo has emerged of the Prime Minister in Downing Street on December 15, 2020 surrounded by alcohol, food and people wearing tinsel.

Boris Johnson waves as he leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London. Picture: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

“It looks a lot like one of the Christmas parties he told us never happened.”

He added: “Will the Prime Minister be referring this party to the police as it is not one of the ones currently being investigated?”

Mr Johnson responded: “In what he has just said, I’m afraid he is completely in error.”

Challenged again during PMQs, Mr Johnson added: “That event already has been submitted for investigation”.

London was under Tier 2 restrictions at the time, which prohibited social mixing between different households indoors.

Official guidance said: “Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”

Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s hostile former chief adviser, tweeted: “there’s waaaaay better pics than that floating around, incl in the flat.”

Downing Street has insisted the event was a “virtual quiz”, but admitted “those who were in the office for work may have attended virtually from their desks.”

