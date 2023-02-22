PMQs: Rishi Sunak told Tory Brexiteers will 'come after him' over new Northern Ireland protocol deal terms

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of “biting his tongue” over the terms of the Northern Ireland protocol deal as he was told Brexiteers on his backbenches would “come after him” over the renegotiated agreement.

The deal was at the centre of a fierce debate at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, in the wake of the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, saying an agreement that would allow a return of power-sharing in Northern Ireland was still possible in coming days.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked Mr Sunak whether the Prime Minister agreed with him the original deal had been “poorly implemented”.

"We all agree that the protocol can be improved, but there are trade-offs and we need to face up to them,” Sir Keir said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street in central London/ Picture: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

"His predecessor [Boris Johnson] told businesses that there would be no forms, no checks, no barriers of any kind. That was absolute nonsense and it destroyed trust. So in the interest of restoring that trust, will he confirm that to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, the deal he’s negotiating is going to see Northern Ireland continue to follow some EU law?

Mr Sunak accused Sir Keir of “jumping ahead”.

"We are still in intensive discussions with the European Union to ensure that we can find agreement that meets the tests that I set, and that is sovereignty for Northern Ireland, it’s Northern Ireland’s place in our precious union and it’s to find practical solutions to the problems faced by people and businesses,” he said.

Sir Keir responded: “The Prime Minister is biting his tongue, but at some point the irreconcilables on his benches are going to twig and they’re going to come after him.”