PMQs: Ian Blackford says 'poorest are punished the most' over cost-of-living amid calls for windfall tax

The SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford asked if the Prime Minister supported the Chancellor’s comment that acting now would be “silly” and called for him to be sacked.

His comments came in a PMQs session that also saw Boris Johnson dodge questions from Sir Keir Starmer over a windfall tax.

Mr Blackford said: “People didn’t need to see this morning’s official statistics to know that we’re experiencing the highest inflation in 40 years, they know it because they’re living with it.

“Families can’t afford food. They can’t pay their bills. And we’re only at the beginning.

"And as always under the Tories the poorest are punished the most.

"For months people have been crying out for support, but month after month a distracted Downing Street has failed to lift a finger to help.

“Does the Prime Minister still support his Chancellor’s insulting statement that acting now, in this cost-of-living emergency, would just be silly.”

Boris Johnson speaks at Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: BBC Parliament

Mr Johnson insisted he supported what Rishi Sunak was doing, and listed off measures such as Universal Credit and support for the cost of energy.

The SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford responded by saying the Chancellor should be sacked if he doesn’t deliver an emergency budget.

He said: “The Prime Minister just confirmed it would be silly to intervene, because the Tories only response to this cost-of-living crisis has been insults and inaction.

“For weeks the Prime Minister has been briefing that it is the Treasury who are to blame for blocking financial support for struggling families.”

“Well Prime Minister, it’s time to stop sniping from the side lines, if this Chancellor won’t deliver an emergency budget, it’s time for the Prime Minister to sack the Treasury, to sack the Chancellor, and to put somebody else in office that will act.”

Earlier in the session the Labour leader had pressed Mr Johnson over a windfall tax.

He said: “On the day when inflation went to 9%, the highest for 40 years, I think the watching public, the least they can expect is a Prime Minister who concentrates on the cost-of-living crisis. Clearly he just can’t make his mind up.”

Sir Keir listed Tory MPs and company bosses who support a windfall tax, adding: “And on the other side? The member for North East Somerset (Jacob Rees-Mogg), when he’s not sticking notes on people’s desks like some overgrown prefect is dead set against it.

“When is he finally going to get a grip, stand up for the people of Britain and get on the right side of the argument?”

Mr Johnson suggested his Government is against higher taxation measures. but declined to rule them out entirely.

He said: "This Government is not in principle in favour of higher taxation – of course not.

"Of course Mr Speaker, they [Labour] love putting up taxes … what we want to do is take a sensible approach governed by the impact on investments and jobs, Mr Speaker, and that is the test of a strong economy.

"If we have a strong economy, we will be able to look after people as we have done during Covid and as we will do in the aftershock of Covid.”