Plans tabled for Scotland’s first council tax revaluation in more than 30 years

The Greens said the wealthiest were ‘getting off with an absolute steal’

Wealthier Scots would be hit with higher bills under proposals for Scotland’s first council tax revaluation in more than 30 years.

The Greens have tabled plans for a huge shake-up of the “completely broken” system.

Council tax is based on property values from 1991. Experts estimate more than half of properties are in the “wrong band”.

Green MSP Ross Greer | PA

The Greens said many of those living in smaller and less valuable homes pay more than they should. Meanwhile, the richest people living in the largest properties often pay far less than they would if accurate property values were used.

The party said its plans would make system fairer and raise vital funds for local services like schools and social care.

Green MSP Ross Greer has lodged an amendment to the coming Housing (Scotland) Bill. If this is passed, a revaluation exercise would be completed by April 1, 2029.

He said: “The council tax is based on property values from before I was even born and as a result, it is now completely broken. We wouldn’t tolerate most people paying the wrong rate of income tax, but that is exactly what has been allowed to happen here after 34 years.

“The wealthiest people in the most valuable houses are getting off with an absolute steal. They pay far less than they should, whilst far too many ordinary households pay much more.

“It may sound dry, but the council tax is crucial to funding schools, social care, bin collections and other local services. It should never have been allowed to become this completely broken.”

Money stacked on top of a council tax bill. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Mr Greer added: “This system was a quick and dirty replacement for [Margaret] Thatcher’s hated poll tax. Everyone has agreed for years that it must be replaced completely. Despite this, the Scottish Government has lacked the courage to actually make that change.

“The Scottish Greens have made some important changes recently, including doubling council tax for second homes to help tackle the housing crisis.

“However, we know that total reform is urgently needed. That can’t happen without ditching the 1991 property valuations and bringing the system into this century.

“Those with the broadest shoulders and in the biggest houses should be paying more than those less privileged to fund the local services we all rely on.”

Council tax reform is championed by the Tax Justice Scotland network, whose members include Oxfam, the Scottish Trade Unions Congress, the Church of Scotland and the Scottish Women’s Convention.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies also described Scotland’s council tax as “ripe for reform” in a report published earlier this year.

SNP Finance Secretary Shona Robison previously said the Scottish Government wanted to “examine ways to make council tax fairer”.

She announced a new joint programme with Cosla, the council body, that will begin with the commissioning of expert advice, followed by seeking the views of the public in a consultation and a series of “town hall” style events to be held this autumn.