Liz Truss promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes, deal with the energy crisis and deliver a Tory victory in 2024 as she prepares to take office as the country’s next prime minister.

Ms Truss thanked her “friend” Boris Johnson, who will depart No 10 on Tuesday before Ms Truss flies to Balmoral to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.

Incoming prime minister Liz Truss promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes and grow the economy and “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply”.

We take a look at the moment she was named as the next leader of the Conservative Party.

1. Liz Truss with her husband Hugh O'Leary Liz Truss with her husband Hugh O'Leary, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London as it was announced that she is the new Conservative party leader, and will become the next Prime Minister. Picture date: Monday September 5, 2022. Photo: Stefan Rousseau Photo Sales

2. The moment Liz Truss was named next Prime Minister The moment Liz Truss was named next PM Photo: Stefan Rousseau Photo Sales

3. Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London ahead of the announcement Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London ahead of the announcement Photo: Stefan Rousseau Photo Sales

4. Ms Truss used her victory speech to indicate she would not be triggering an early general election Ms Truss used her victory speech to indicate she would not be triggering an early general election, instead pledging to secure “a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024”. Photo: Christopher Furlong Photo Sales