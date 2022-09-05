Pictures show the moment Liz Truss was named as UK's next Prime Minister
Liz Truss will become the country’s third female prime minister after securing victory in the Tory leadership contest.
Liz Truss promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes, deal with the energy crisis and deliver a Tory victory in 2024 as she prepares to take office as the country’s next prime minister.
Ms Truss thanked her “friend” Boris Johnson, who will depart No 10 on Tuesday before Ms Truss flies to Balmoral to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.
Incoming prime minister Liz Truss promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes and grow the economy and “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply”.
We take a look at the moment she was named as the next leader of the Conservative Party.