Liz Truss named as new Prime Minister after winning Conservative leadership bid

The former foreign secretary went head to head with Mr Sunak after all other entrants were eliminated in previous rounds of voting.

It follows a gruelling campaign over the last few months after Boris Johnson resigned as party leader on July 7.

New Conservative Party leader and Britain's Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss delivers a speech at an event to announce the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest in central London. Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Johnson’s resignation finally came after mounting pressure from within his own party, as an astonishing 62 members of his government stepped down in protest at his leadership in just a few days.

Ms Truss will already find herself under pressure to provide an answer to the growing cost of living crisis faced by millions of Britons, amid soaring energy costs which threaten to put countless families into fuel poverty.

She defeated rival Rishi Sunak with 81,326 votes to 60,399 and will take over as prime minister on Tuesday with the immediate challenge of easing the cost-of-living crisis for households across the country faced with soaring energy bills.

Liz Truss, left, and Rishi Sunak arrive for the announcement of the result of the Conservative Party leadership contest. Picture: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali