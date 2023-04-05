The peace and quiet of a suburban street was shattered this morning when a significant police operation was launched with officers searching the house of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell.

The former chief executive of the SNP has been taken into custody and questioned by detectives as police continued to search their house.

Several police vehicles parked outside the Glasgow home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon, and a blue police tent has been put up in the front garden.

Locals told our investigative reporter, Martyn McLaughlin, who is at the scene, that the former first minister left the home shortly after 8am, with a significant police operation getting underway shortly after.

A large police tent was set up outside their home, which was taped off.

The police presence increased during the morning and the search activity was extended to the garage and back garden.

The curtains and blinds remained drawn and there was no sign of anyone in the property.