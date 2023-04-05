Humza Yousaf has said the arrest of the SNP’s former chief executive Peter Murrell is “not great” for trust in the party as he stressed he has had “no involvement” in the party’s finances.

The new First Minister, who is just over a week into his job, said he could not comment on a live police investigation. But Mr Yousaf said his party was “fully co-operating”.

He told reporters during a visit to New Gorbals Health and Care Centre in Glasgow: “As you’ll understand, I can’t comment on a live police investigation. But what I can say and what reassurance I absolutely can give is that the SNP has been fully co-operating in that police investigation and will continue to do so.

"The party agreed at my first NEC (national executive committee) as party leader that we’d instruct a review into governance and transparency of the party with some external input.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf during a visit to New Gorbals Health and Care Centre in Glasgow to announce additional funding to tackle health inequality and to meet some of the surgery staff and patients who have benefitted from previous funding. Picture: PA

Mr Yousaf said he was made aware of the arrest of Murrell “this morning, after the event, and I think that’s really important for me to stress”.

The First Minister said: “I am following it just as much as anybody else is, but as I keep saying the party will fully co-operate as has already been reported, for example, that police are at party headquarters and they will not be impeded in any way, shape or form in terms of their investigation.”

Mr Yousaf said the scenes were “not great” for trust in the SNP.

He said: “The sooner we can get to a conclusion in this police investigation, the better, but it is really up to the police to, of course, investigate in due course in the way that they see fit and appropriate.

"We’ll make sure that we fully co-operate and what I can do as the new SNP leader, somebody who has no involvement in the party finances in the past, is hopefully bring new leadership and I think the review that I’ve spoken about and the NEC has agreed into governance and transparency with that external input is going to be key.”

Asked if the investigation was the real reason Nicola Sturgeon resigned, Mr Yousaf said: “Nicola’s legacy stands on its own.

“Nicola’s legacy, whether it’s in relation to care-experienced young people and keeping The Promise, whether it’s on tackling child poverty, there are many legacies she can stand on, and I think that’s what she’ll be judged on.”

Mr Yousaf added: “I believe her very much when she says how exhausted she was. I think anybody who watched her over the course of the pandemic during those daily briefings, day after day, I think anybody could understand how exhausting that is.