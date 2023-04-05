All Sections
There is police activity at the couple's home in Glasgow and at SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

Peter Murrell arrested: 21 pictures of police outside Glasgow home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon amid probe at SNP headquarters

Police have been stationed outside the SNP HQ in Edinburgh and the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon as part of a police probe.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:22 BST

Murrell has been arrested in a police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

There are 10 uniformed officers stationed outside the former first minister's home, alongside one police vehicle and an incident tent in the front garden.

Several police vehicles are parked outside and a blue police tent has been put up in the front garden.

Blue sheeting has also been put up to screen the house from view and a police cordon has been put in place around the property.

Meanwhile, two police officers were posted outside SNP HQ and there were other officers inside, with a number of vehicles outside.

Police Scotland advised caution around discussing the case on social media due to contempt of court rules.

The SNP released a statement saying: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

Officers from Police Scotland stand beside by police tape and a police tent outside the home of former chief executive of the SNP Peter Murrell, in Uddingston, Glasgow, after he was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party.

1. Officers from Police Scotland stand beside by police tape and a police tent in Uddingston, Glasgow

Officers from Police Scotland stand beside by police tape and a police tent outside the home of former chief executive of the SNP Peter Murrell, in Uddingston, Glasgow, after he was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Several police vehicles are parked outside the Glasgow home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon, and a blue police tent has been put up in the front garden.

2. Police Scotland vehicles beside by police tape and a police tent outside the home of former chief executive of the SNP Peter Murrell

Several police vehicles are parked outside the Glasgow home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon, and a blue police tent has been put up in the front garden. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Blue sheeting has also been put up to screen the house from view and a police cordon has been put in place around the property.

3. Murrell was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party.

Blue sheeting has also been put up to screen the house from view and a police cordon has been put in place around the property. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Officers from Police Scotland entering the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell.

4. Officers from Police Scotland entering the headquarters of the Scottish National Party in Edinburgh

Officers from Police Scotland entering the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell. Photo: Jane Barlow

