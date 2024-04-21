Patrick Harvie says he does not know if Greens will end Bute House Agreement

Patrick Harvie has said he does not know if the Greens are set to end the Bute House Agreement.

The Scottish Greens co-leader insisted he wanted the partnership to continue, and described a looming vote of party members as the “most important” decision in their history.

It follows the party's leadership facing huge anger from members over the Scottish Government ripping up its climate targets.

Scottish Green party co leader Patrick Harvie refused to confirm the Bute House Agreement would hold.

Green members have now forced a vote on the power sharing deal with the SNP. Admitting he shared their anger, Mr Harvie defended staying in Government.

He said: “Over the next few weeks we have probably the most important decision to make that we’ve ever had to make about the future of our party, and I want to make sure we are listening to each other over those few weeks.

“My worry is that if we walked away at this point we would decelerate climate action.”

Asked how he thought the vote would go, he answered: “Honestly, I don’t know.

“I share the anger about the situation that Scotland is in, that we are years behind where we should be.

“I want to make sure that we’re all listening to each other over those few weeks and making sure that we genuinely understand and share not just the sense of urgency and the deep disappointment and anger about the fact that Scotland is not on track at the moment, but a focus on determination and action.”

“This is a critical moment for the future of climate policy and Scotland, which is the reason Greens are in politics in the first place.

“My instinct is that we will achieve far more by staying in government.”

Discussing Green members, he said: “I want them to feel enthusiastic. I want them to feel reassured that not only the Greens and the Scottish Government, but Scotland is on the right track here. And we clearly have more to do to persuade them of that.”

Mr Harvie also appeared to hint at concerns over his own future, when asked if his leadership was on the line.