Almost three years ago, Nicola Sturgeon made a bold claim when she unveiled the Bute House Agreement.

As the-then first minister announced her co-operation agreement with the Greens, she insisted the deal would kick-start “steps to accelerate our transition to net zero”. She admitted that “business as usual is not good enough” but no transformation has taken place.

For the Greens, the climbdown over Scotland’s 2030 target is the last thing the party wants to be associated with – but there is nowhere to hide.

Watering down the target will come as little surprise to many. The warnings have been loud and clear, and not limited to the Climate Change Committee (CCC) telling ministers last month the aim was toast.

The CCC has been warning that target looked sketchy as soon as it was set by MSPs five years ago. It was the Greens who pushed for that 75 per cent target. So the junior coalition partner must take its share of the blame for the ambition going off the rails, both in opposition and in government.

Progress in key areas such as transport, agriculture and land use have been nowhere close to the results required. More severe action will be needed to catch up, meaning policies already unpalatable with the public may need to be done even quicker and more drastically.

But where does the situation leave the Greens in government?

It is pretty clear that Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie will carry on with their government jobs, crucial to Scotland’s net zero strategy.

If there was a policy disaster that would shift the Greens away from government, this would surely be it. But they will make the argument that now is the time their influence is needed more than ever.