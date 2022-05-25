The Sue Gray report was released in full on Wednesday May 25th, including various photos of relevant events and parties associated with partygate. Those pictured include Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, among others.
Many faces are blurred, for those who are not named in the report. Photos of some events show that wine and other alcoholic beverages are seemingly being consumed.
Read more on the Sue Gray report release:
To see the photos for yourself, here are all nine images that were included in the Sue Gray report release.