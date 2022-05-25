The Sue Gray report was released in full on Wednesday May 25th, including various photos of relevant events and parties associated with partygate. Those pictured include Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, among others.

Many faces are blurred, for those who are not named in the report. Photos of some events show that wine and other alcoholic beverages are seemingly being consumed.

Read more on the Sue Gray report release:

To see the photos for yourself, here are all nine images that were included in the Sue Gray report release.

1. June 19th, 2020 Taken on June 19th, 2022, showing a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No 10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister's birthday. Photo: UK Government / Sue Gray Report Photo Sales

2. June 19th, 2020. Another photo from the gathering for the Prime Minister's birthday on June 19th, 2020, with the faces of those not named in the report blurred. Photo: UK Government / Sue Gray Report Photo Sales

3. June 19th, 2020 Rishi Sunak is pictured with Boris Johnson on June 19th, 2020 during the gathering for the PM's birthday. Photo: UK Government / Sue Gray Report Photo Sales

4. June 19th, 2020 Boris Johnson seemingly raises a toast during the gathering for his birthday on June 19th, 2020. Photo: UK Government / Sue Gray Report Photo Sales