Downing Street said there has been “no sign” Russia will “back down” amid the crisis on the Ukrainian border.

In a message to European allies, Mr Johnson said the world needed to demonstrate the political and economic cost an invasion would have on Russia, including by ending reliance on its gas.

On a visit to Rosyth shipyard in Scotland, he said: “This is a very, very dangerous, difficult situation, we are on the edge of a precipice but there is still time for President Putin to step back.”

File distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Sept. 26, 2020, Russian rockets launch from missile systems during the main stage of the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command-and-staff exercises at the Kapustin Yar training ground, Russia. AP

He called for more dialogue and urged Russia to avoid a “disastrous” invasion.

The PM’s official spokesman said: “It’s certainly true that we have seen no sign so far that Russia will back down. There are more than 130,000 Russian troops on the border with the Ukraine and we are gravely concerned.

“But we will continue to explore every possible avenue to talk Russia back from this path.”

Asked if this was a possibility that the House of Commons could be recalled, the PM’s official spokesman said: “While I wouldn’t get into a hypothetical, obviously we would discuss that with the Speaker – and in that situation you would expect that the Prime Minister would want Parliament to be updated and for it to have its say.”

He said such discussions with the Speaker had not yet taken place.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will chair a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee on Monday to discuss the consular response to the Ukraine crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a full meeting of Cobra on Tuesday to consider the UK’s response to the crisis.

A No 10 spokesman said: “This afternoon the Foreign Secretary will chair a (Cobra) meeting to discuss the consular response to the crisis in Ukraine following Friday’s update to travel advice.

“The Prime Minister will receive a security briefing from his intelligence chiefs today.

“Tomorrow the Prime Minister will chair a full meeting of (Cobra) to discuss the UK’s response to the current situation.”