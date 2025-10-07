A Scottish University principal has warned protesters not to fall into the trap” of moving to “justify or glorify acts of gratuitous violence against innocents”.

John Swinney has called for “the evil of anti-Semitism” to be confronted as his spokesperson denied claims the First Minister is “fanning the flames of hatred” against Jews.

His comments came as hundreds of students and staff at Scottish universities gathered for pro-Palestinian protests on the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks that sparked the conflict in Gaza.

The principal of the University of Edinburgh, Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, called on those taking part to “think carefully about their actions” and not “fall into the trap” of moving to “justify or glorify acts of gratuitous violence against innocents”.

Pro-Palestine protests at Glasgow University | John Devlin/The Scotsman

Many protesters were carrying flags and placards bearing pro-Palestinian slogans as they gathered outside the university’s main library on the city’s George Square, while other demonstrations took place at other institutions.

They were addressed by speakers, including from a number of student organisations, and were led in English and Arabic chants to the sound of drums.

Participants shouted “shame” and cheered at intervals as the speakers called for an end to the ongoing conflict, and for the university to divest from firms they said are linked to Israel’s military operation.

They also criticised calls from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the university management not to take part in the protest.

The demonstrators then marched through Bristow Square and on to the university’s Old College, where further speeches and chants took place.

Mr Swinney faced accusations from Jewish leaders in Scotland of “fanning the flames of hatred” in the wake of the Manchester synagogue terror attack last week on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

On Sunday, the First Minister was heckled outside the Scottish Parliament as he spoke at a vigil marking the second anniversary of the 7 October attacks on Israel.

First Minister John Swinney | PA

Asked whether Mr Swinney had “fanned the flames of hatred”, the First Minister's official spokesperson said: “We would disagree with that.

“The First Minister has been clear he wants to see peace in the Middle East, to ensure that both the Israelis and Palestinians in peace. He will use whatever influence he has to that end.”

Writing on social media, Mr Swinney said: “On the second anniversary of the heinous terror attack on 7 October, we remember the victims and stand united with Jewish communities in Scotland and around the world.

“We must confront the evil of antisemitism, build lasting peace in the Middle East and ensure humanity prevails.”

The Prime Minister had earlier claimed that holding demonstrations on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks is “un-British”.

UK Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey told The Scotsman: “The Liberal Democrats join the call in saying people should not protest today.

“It’s a very, very sad anniversary of something that was so horrific, and I think Jews across the United Kingdom shouldn’t have to face that sort of protest on our streets, particularly a week after that atrocity in Manchester where people worshipping at the synagogue were attacked.

“I think it would be completely wrong for people to protest today.”

In a letter to students, Sir Peter, the University of Edinburgh principal and vice-chancellor, said: “I appeal to members of our community, irrespective of their race, religion, nationality or beliefs, to think carefully about their actions, their motivations and the effect that they might have on other members of our community.”

He added: “Our community should not attempt to justify or glorify acts of gratuitous violence against innocents. It is important that anyone participating in demonstrations against what is happening in Gaza does not fall into this trap.”

Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh

In a response to the vice-chancellor’s letter published on social media, Edinburgh’s Justice for Palestine Society and the Student Coalition for Palestine said discouraging students from protesting is a “blatant attempt to suppress campus discourse on an ongoing genocide”.

An Edinburgh University staff member, has described those calling for the protest not to take place as “hypocrites”.

Sara Al Disi, 32, said: “We are protesting the violence that’s actually been enacted on the Palestinian people.

“The (Manchester) synagogue attack, it’s a very horrific thing, and it’s actually very scandalous that the media and the politicians are using it to suppress pro-Palestine activism, because it’s not the same thing.

“They’re trying to equate antisemitism and anti-Zionism. And I think a lot of people just don’t believe that any more. It does not wash.”

She added: “I think we should protest today, especially because they’re trying to make it so that (we can’t protest) on that day – and to say that actually they’re hypocrites.”

A spokesperson for the University of Strathclyde said that while the university remains committed to upholding free speech, it asked the organiser to delay the demonstration.

“We believe that holding an event of this nature on this date is insensitive and we have asked that they delay to show their civic responsibility and common decency,” the spokesperson said.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The right to peaceful public assembly and freedom of expression are important rights that the Scottish Government is committed to upholding. That right, however, should never be used to justify or incite hateful, violent, intimidating or criminal behaviour or express support for those who do so.