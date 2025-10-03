'Stop fanning flames of hatred', urge Jewish Scotland leaders after Manchester synagogue attack

Political and community leaders across Scotland must act urgently to “stop fanning the flames of hatred”, Jewish council chiefs have said in the wake of the Manchester synagogue attack.

The plea came as it was revealed terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie was allegedly on police bail for an alleged rape when he carried out the attack.

It was also confirmed one of the victims of the Manchester attack, Adrian Daulby, died after apparently being accidentally shot by police.

Al-Shamie was heard to shout “this is what they get for killing our children” as he tried to get inside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday.

People come to leave flowers and pay their respects before a vigil to be held after the attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The synagogue’s chairman of trustees, Alan Levy, who helped barricade the doors, told ITV News he saw Al-Shamie “with a big knife, banging his knife into the glass, trying to get through”.

He said: “The heroes of the congregation who saw what was happening then came to the doors because he was trying to break the doors down to get in.

“We were barricading the doors between us with Rabbi Walker and a number of the other congregants. He couldn’t get in because we were holding the doors firm.”

Mr Levy told the broadcaster: “All I heard him say was when the guys were outside the perimeter and were shouting at him. He shouted ‘this is what you get for killing our children’.”

A vigil outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, Manchester. Picture: William Lailey/SWNS

It comes as a joint statement was issued by Jewish leaders in Scotland condemning the “awful attack”, describing it as “a tragic reminder of the manner in which hatred and intolerance towards Jewish people”.

The statement was jointly given by Timothy Lovat, chair of the Jewish Council of Scotland, Henry Lovat, president of the Glasgow Jewish Representative Council, and Matthew Shaps, chair of the Edinburgh Hebrew Congregation.

They said: “Sentiments of concern and condolence from those whose words and conduct have previously increased rather than addressed the fears of our community will inevitably ring hollow.

“Rather, to be meaningful, any words of concern must now be matched by substantive action to confront and combat anti-Semitism in all its forms.

“Anti-Jewish sentiment and communal fears in the UK have been stoked by our political leaders’ use of inflammatory and irresponsible language about the ongoing, tragic conflict in Israel and Gaza.

“With this in mind, we call on political and community leaders across Scotland to act urgently to stop fanning the flames of hatred, and – once again – to work with and alongside, rather than vilifying and alienating, the Jewish community of Scotland, to support rather than undermine community cohesion across our nation.”

The statement added: “We would once again urge all members of the community attending synagogues or other community premises to follow all instructions from police and security, and in particular not to congregate outside communal premises and to keep doors closed at all times.”

John Swinney expressed his sympathy to the Jewish community, with flags at Scottish Government buildings flying at half-mast.

The First Minister said his Government would “do everything necessary” to ensure the continued safety of the Jewish community in Scotland.

“When society is faced with unimaginable horror we must take solace in the things that unite us,” he said. “We must stand firm against those that seek to divide us.”

Earlier, the families of the two men who died during the Manchester attack paid tribute to them.

Mr Daulby, 53, is believed to have been shot dead by police while attempting to prevent Al-Shamie entering the synagogue during the car and knife attack.

He was killed together with Melvin Cravitz, 66, from Crumpsall, who was working as a security guard at the synagogue and also helped prevent the attacker entering the premises.

Armed police accidentally shot Mr Daulby and another member of the public during the attack, which happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

A tribute provided by Mr Daulby’s family said: “Adrian Daulby was a hero and tragically lost his life in the act of courage to save others.

“He was a beloved brother, loving uncle to his four nieces and one nephew and a cherished cousin.

“The family is shocked by the tragic, sudden death of such a lovely, down-to-earth man.

“His final act was one of profound courage and he will forever be remembered for his heroic act.”

A member of the synagogue’s executive, Brian Bell, said Mr Daulby was shot as he was holding a door shut, adding that he was “an unassuming member of the synagogue who actually rose to the terrible danger, because he ran to close all the doors, back and front”.

Mr Cravitz’s family said in their tribute he was “kind” and “caring” and was “devoted” to his wife and family.

A statement said: “Melvin would do anything to help anyone. He was so kind, caring and always wanted to chat and get to know people.”

The tributes came as Deputy Prime Minister and UK Justice Secretary David Lammy was heckled during a vigil for the men close to the scene of the attack yesterday, with Mr Lammy facing calls of “you have blood on your hands”.